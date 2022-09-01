Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Exec. Director of CT Catholic Public Affairs comments on alleged discrimination against Catholics in Greenwich schools hiring practices
(WTNH) – Chris Healy, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs conference, and a former panelist on Capitol Report, is discussing the alleged discrimination against Catholics in the Greenwich schools’ hiring practice. Watch the video above for the full interview.
Register Citizen
Hospital housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.
Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in Windham Hospital’s emergency room. Stearns works...
connecticuthistory.org
Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads
At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved rate increases for individual and small group insurance plans. The post Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Demand for the Premium Pay Program far outweighs what the state budgeted, leading some lawmakers to call for increased funding.
Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut
money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
newwaysministry.org
Hospital Acquisition by Catholic Entity Protested Over LGBTQ Healthcare Concerns
The prospect of losing access to gender-affirming health care is an issue of particular concern to transgender and non-binary patients. According to The Journal Inquirer, the Save Day Kimball Hospital group formed this summer to give input to state officials on the proposed ownership transfer of the hospital located in the town of Putnam. Organizers of the group said that discussions about the hospital’s future have gone on with “little to no community input.”
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Eleven cannabis lawsuits filed against CT have been consolidated
Eleven lawsuits against the state filed by hopeful but denied cannabis producers and retailers, have been consolidated, according to a court filing this week. Only one suit, filed by Farmington-based Core Cult LLC, has not been included, as the plaintiff “has not responded to requests” concerning the motion.
Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video
STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates. Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in...
NewsTimes
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2023 Plans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved double-digit rate hikes Friday for several state health insurance providers. At an average of 12.9%, the increases represent a lower price hike than the providers requested earlier this summer, but not by much in some cases. In a Friday afternoon press release, the state’s insurance...
Register Citizen
Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT
With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
Stay Safe! Connecticut State Police Announce Labor Day Weekend Checkpoints
Labor Day weekend is the last big party weekend before Summer "ends" and school begins. Your last chance to celebrate the Summer of 2022 and Connecticut's State Police want to help you do it safely. According to the Patch, Connecticut State Police have announced some sobriety checkpoints that will go...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
