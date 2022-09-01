ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Register Citizen

Hospital housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in Windham Hospital’s emergency room. Stearns works...
WINDHAM, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Early Turnpikes Provided Solution to Lack of Reliable Roads

At a crucial time in the young nation’s history, when neither national nor state governments could provide funds for construction of roads, state charters allowed groups of investors to purchase shares of stock in turnpike corporations. In exchange for building and maintaining turnpikes with private funds, the turnpike company could charge travelers a toll for the use of its facility and thereby make a profit for its shareholders. This model of a privately owned stock corporation, chartered and regulated by the state government, was first used for turnpikes and toll bridges and would soon be applied to other transportation modes, including canals and railroads.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut State
Jake Wells

Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Christine Palm
newwaysministry.org

Hospital Acquisition by Catholic Entity Protested Over LGBTQ Healthcare Concerns

The prospect of losing access to gender-affirming health care is an issue of particular concern to transgender and non-binary patients. According to The Journal Inquirer, the Save Day Kimball Hospital group formed this summer to give input to state officials on the proposed ownership transfer of the hospital located in the town of Putnam. Organizers of the group said that discussions about the hospital’s future have gone on with “little to no community input.”
PUTNAM, CT
Register Citizen

Eleven cannabis lawsuits filed against CT have been consolidated

Eleven lawsuits against the state filed by hopeful but denied cannabis producers and retailers, have been consolidated, according to a court filing this week. Only one suit, filed by Farmington-based Core Cult LLC, has not been included, as the plaintiff “has not responded to requests” concerning the motion.
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Climate Change#Public Schools#K12#The General Assembly
WTNH

The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
ctnewsjunkie.com

Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2023 Plans

The Connecticut Insurance Department approved double-digit rate hikes Friday for several state health insurance providers. At an average of 12.9%, the increases represent a lower price hike than the providers requested earlier this summer, but not by much in some cases. In a Friday afternoon press release, the state’s insurance...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT

With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT

