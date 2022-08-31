ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lomira, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church

Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
FRANKLIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Lomira, WI
City
Salem, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show

Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
OAK CREEK, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion

Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Reunion
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 Art Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss This Month

September is the month to binge on art. Each of these three events has its own focus. But why pick and choose? Enjoy them all!. THIS STORY IS PART OF MILWAUKEE MAGAZINE‘S FALL ARTS GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE, OR FIND THE FULL PACKAGE IN THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy