washingtoncountyinsider.com
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
wearegreenbay.com
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
10 Special Ways to Spend Grandparents Day This Weekend, September 11th!
Give a little extra love to all the nana’s and pop pop’s out there as Grandparents Day is September 11th! Between sweet hand-drawn cards and thoughtful homemade gifts from the kiddos, grandparents can enjoy a special day with these fun activities and outings in the Fox Valley area and beyond!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show
Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WISN
Aurora St. Luke's patient meets doctors one year after lifesaving transplant
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin heart transplant recipient returned to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee to thank his team of doctors and nursed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his life-saving procedure. "I'm thinking, 'Oh my God look what I'm doing now and a year ago where...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: UWO workers plan march; West may get artificial turf; Supervisors to reconsider rejected grant
Welcome to the Sept. 5 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 33rd issue of 2022. Commercial development proposed for south side of Oshkosh Avenue. Generac moves to address storage violations. West eyes artificial turf.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
50 dogs seized by authorities- adoptions at Washington Co. Humane Society
September 4, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County Humane Society is expecting to put 50 dogs up for adoption this week after the animals, mostly puppies, were seized during an illegal transport from Texas. Late last night, law enforcement intercepted an illegal, pick-up truck transportation...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Firefighters respond to two Labor Day incidents
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was sent to the hospital and one family is without a home following a string of fires in the City of Appleton on Monday. Around 1:00 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent for a smoke alarm sounding in an apartment unit on the 3000 Block of South Chain Drive. The first arriving crew located the apartment unit and gained access through an unlocked patio door.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion
Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
milwaukeemag.com
3 Art Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss This Month
September is the month to binge on art. Each of these three events has its own focus. But why pick and choose? Enjoy them all!. THIS STORY IS PART OF MILWAUKEE MAGAZINE‘S FALL ARTS GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE, OR FIND THE FULL PACKAGE IN THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE.
Herb Kohler passes away at age 83
The leader and Executive Chairman of Kohler Company, Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr., passed away on September 3 at the age of 83.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Campbellsport, WI | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck an unoccupied, legally parked, pickup truck on the north side of the road. When the two vehicles collided, the striking vehicle overturned came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and sole occupant...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
