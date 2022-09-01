Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Cross Country results from Saturday
Competed at Columbus Grove. The girls team finished 11th of 16 teams. Team scores were Minster 69, Ottawa Glandorf 82, Liberty Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, and Indian Lake with 247. Reagan Rash led the Indian Lake...
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Boys Cross Country Roundup
BOWLING GREEN — The Troy boys cross country team finished seventh at the Mel Brodt Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Luke Plaisier, 29, 17:44.6; Gavin Hutchinson, 43, 18:04.4; Kyle McCord, 47, 18:09.0; Noah Zink, 54, 18:22.6; Gavin Romberger, 61, 18:29.6; Ryan McChesney, 87, 18:57 and Chet Snyder, 101, 19:12.0.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine faces Riverside in high school and middle school volleyball
The Bellefontaine varsity volleyball team beat Riverside in 4 sets Saturday (23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17). Latoya Rogan led the Chiefs defensively tallying 39 digs. Lily Palmer was 21/22 serving with 24 assists. Kelsie Snapp had 22 digs and 25 kills. Taylor Banta chipped in with 13 kills, 9 digs, and 3 aces.
peakofohio.com
Chiefs fall to Urbana; Lady Pirates shoot low score of season
Several golf teams hit the links Thursday. The Bellefontaine varsity boys team fell to Urbana 162-175 at Liberty Hills and lost 162-175. The Chiefs were led by Austin Hammond with a 36, Joseph Boop shot a 42, Collen Brugler had a 43, and Rory Pierce carded a 54. The Riverside...
Lima News
High school football: LCC unable to break loose against Tinora
Coming into Saturday’s matinee against Lima Central Catholic, Tinora knew it had to neutralize the T-Bird standout signal caller if they were going to have a chance at a win. The Rams defense responded by containing Parker and the rest of the LCC offense to notch a 20-7 victory.
spectrumnews1.com
Northmont shuts out Hilliard Davidson in OHSAA Game of the Week
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Northmont Thunderbolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win over the Hilliard Davidson Wildcats on Friday. It's the second straight shutout for the Thunderbolts, who have now outscored their opponents 136-13 this season. The loss is the first of the season for...
peakofohio.com
High school and youth soccer from Saturday
The Benjamin Logan Girls Soccer team dropped a tough game against Allen East Saturday afternoon by a score of 2-1. Scoring for the Lady Raiders was Alanna Gibson off of an assist from Kate Gulick. Allie Henault had 8 saves on the day. The Lady Raiders fall to 1-3-1 on the season and will continue conference play at home next Wednesday against Bellefontaine with a kickoff of 5:30.
peakofohio.com
Barbara A. Stewart
Barbara A. Stewart, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs. Barbara was born in Logan County, Ohio, on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward A. and Katherine L. (Newell) Bewley. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. On July 19, 1966, she married Ronald E. Stewart in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
peakofohio.com
Shelley Kay Beaty
Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Lima News
High school football:
Lima Senior quarterback Zaveon Garner delivered for the Spartans. Making his first start of the season, the junior Spartan signal caller rushed for 110 yards and passed for *** to help the Spartans defeat Dayton Dunbar 20-12 in a non league affair Friday night. Lima Senior remains unbeaten on the...
Lima News
Delphos named newest Buckeye Trail town
DELPHOS — The Buckeye Trail Association is honoring Delphos as its 18th and newest Buckeye Trail Town. To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye Trail (BT) and is using the trail to leverage new opportunities for community and economic development. Long distance trails improve the quality of life for local residents and attract travelers from outside the local community who want to explore interesting places. While Trail Town designation can help BT hikers, it can also help the Village, bringing in tourism dollars from out-of-town visitors in need of services that a Trail Town can provide.
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
hometownstations.com
UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
Saint Bernards from around the world compete at Lima AKC show
LIMA — A total of 50 Saint Bernards are competing in Lima over Labor Day weekend in a breed-specific dog show. To bring them all together, three Saint Bernard clubs joined forces for the third annual “cluster” dog show at the Lima Kennel Club, located at 1050 Thayer Road.
Daily Advocate
Veterans and first responders honored at Labor Day event
GREENVILLE — A steady drizzle may have dampened the Red, White & Blue festivities to honor veterans and first responders on Saturday, but the spirit of the event could not be extinguished. From the food truck rally in the afternoon to the concerts in the evening, hundreds came out to support the event and to learn more about local veterans, firefighters, law enforcement, and rescue services.
