BBC

Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years

One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
TRAVEL
BBC

Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom

Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Actress Kate Copstick attacked and robbed of charity money

An actress was attacked outside her home by two men in balaclavas who stole £8,500 in charity money she had raised. Kate Copstick, from Glasgow, was a short distance from her property in Shepherd's Bush, London, when the men ran after her on Saturday. The 66-year-old said they put...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash

The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest over Liverpool shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their house in Liverpool on 22 August. Merseyside Police said a suspect had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Meghan and Harry's UK trip follows interview row

Although constantly resident on the front pages of UK newspapers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in person in the UK for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The duchess will be speaking at the One Young World summit in Manchester later on Monday. It...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid

A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Laughing gas: 'A 20-second high is not worth losing your life over'

The friend of a teen who died after inhaling laughing gas has started a petition to try to change the law to stop children getting hold of it. Kayleigh Burns, 16, suffered an asthma attack at a house in Warwickshire in June and her friend Millie Lane had to give CPR before an ambulance arrived.
HEALTH
BBC

MrBeast Burger sees thousands fill shopping centre

Top YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson filled a shopping centre in the US with thousands of fans, on Sunday, at the opening of his first burger restaurant. Donaldson is one of the most popular people on the video-sharing platform, with more than 100 million subscribers. He used that fame to open...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Festival to celebrate Dracula links with Scotland

A new festival is to celebrate Dracula's links with the north east of Scotland. Irish author Bram Stoker wrote the first few chapters of his famous vampire story while on holiday at Port Erroll, Cruden Bay, in 1893. The Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay still has a visitors’ book...
WORLD
BBC

Foo Fighters: Girl, 12, drums at Taylor Hawkins memorial gig

A 12-year-old drummer said she had mixed emotions performing at Wembley Stadium as part of a memorial concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, joined the band onstage and took Hawkins' place on the drum stool for Learn To Fly. Hawkins died earlier this year while...
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
PUBLIC SAFETY

