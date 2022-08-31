Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer Falls to Valparaiso
The Girls Soccer team hosted Valparaiso on Saturday afternoon in non conference action. It was a rough day for the Eagles on the pitch however. The Eagles fought hard, but were bested by the Vikings, losing with a final score of 4-0. Adams moves now to 5-3 overall for the...
Boys Tennis Beats SB Riley
After getting rained out earlier in the week, the Boys Tennis team was able to take on cross town rival SB Riley on Friday night at home. The Eagles won the action packed match with a final team score of 3-2. Both doubles pairs for the Eagles won. Ari Shemesh...
Girls Cross Country Competes at Caston Invitational
Racing in their second meet in just three days, the Girls Cross Country team competed in the Caston Invitational on Saturday morning. The Lady Eagles ran a good race on the warm morning to finish as the runner ups in the meet. Adams finished with a team score of 55.
