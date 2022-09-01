ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Was SuperStar Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Really Fishing In Minnesota Recently?

Now if that's not really Hank Williams Jr., I'm gonna be really ticked off. Just look at those pictures. It sure looks like the real Hank Jr. Just look at those fish?!. It appears that Hank Jr. enjoys our Minnesota fishing as much as we do. The question is, where were these pictures taken, and how often do you think Hank Jr. comes to Minnesota to catch a good fish?
Explore a Cave a Couple of Hours from St. Cloud

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
St. Cloud Pride Week Event Schedule Released

While most major pride celebrations are held in June, we do it a little differently in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Pride Week is being celebrated September 12th - 17th at various venues around town. St. Cloud Pride started in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia,...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores

UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
Is Starbucks Going Completely Cashless in Minnesota??

There has been a sign that has been shared many times on social media. The sign says that Starbucks is going totally cashless as of October 1, 2022. The sign goes on to say that they will only accept cards, Starbucks rewards and tap to pay options. And if anyone has any questions, they can ask anyone on the Starbucks team for details.
University Drive in St. Cloud to Close Briefly

ST. CLOUD -- Road work will prompt a brief closure at one of St. Cloud's Mississippi River crossings. St. Cloud work crews will close University Drive from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. Friday. The closure will be from 5th Avenue to Killian Boulevard. Detours will be posted. Minnesota's Most Unique...
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!

The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

