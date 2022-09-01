Read full article on original website
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
Minnesota, Any Idea How Spam Makes a “Good” List?
Do you have any idea how spam makes a good list? Usually when we hear that "word" these days we immediately think I am being spammed, scammed or you ask yourself is my computer is about to get a virus. 1st Pic large background - Photo by Markus Spiske on...
Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
Making Labor Day Weekend Plans Seeming More Like A Chore? Let Central Minnesotans Help!
Last weekend I had a good girlfriend of mine come to St. Cloud to pay a visit for the first time since I moved here almost exactly a month ago. Even though I am from Minnesota and have known this great state my whole life, I'm still new to this area as I grew up more North near Detroit Lakes, MN.
Was SuperStar Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Really Fishing In Minnesota Recently?
Now if that's not really Hank Williams Jr., I'm gonna be really ticked off. Just look at those pictures. It sure looks like the real Hank Jr. Just look at those fish?!. It appears that Hank Jr. enjoys our Minnesota fishing as much as we do. The question is, where were these pictures taken, and how often do you think Hank Jr. comes to Minnesota to catch a good fish?
Explore a Cave a Couple of Hours from St. Cloud
I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city. During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance. The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license...
Minnesotans Vacationing this Winter – Tips to Save Time and Money
About this time of year, Minnesotans start thinking about booking a mid-winter vacation. Winters can be hard in this state, but it's a lot easier to tolerate if you can escape to somewhere warm for a week or so in January or February. Flights and hotels can be so much...
Twice The Happy With “Pineapple Express” THC Ice Cream
Since the legalization of Delta-9 hemp derived THC, there have been a variety mood altering treats hitting the market. Soda, beer and just about anything else you can imagine has been hitting a variety of small shops in Minnesota. According to msp.com, there is a pretty cool ice cream shop...
St. Wendel in Pictures [GALLERY]
Our Small Town series takes to the north and west of St. Cloud to the small town of St. Wendel.
Central Minnesotans Stand Up Proudly. Minnesota Nice at Its Finest!
"Minnesota Nice", if you're from Minnesota you try to exude it and if you are visiting Minnesota it's what you experience or at least hope to experience from Minnesotans. Being from Minnesota it's something I have always taken to heart and done my best to live by, as well as,
St. Cloud Pride Week Event Schedule Released
While most major pride celebrations are held in June, we do it a little differently in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Pride Week is being celebrated September 12th - 17th at various venues around town. St. Cloud Pride started in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia,...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores
UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
Is Starbucks Going Completely Cashless in Minnesota??
There has been a sign that has been shared many times on social media. The sign says that Starbucks is going totally cashless as of October 1, 2022. The sign goes on to say that they will only accept cards, Starbucks rewards and tap to pay options. And if anyone has any questions, they can ask anyone on the Starbucks team for details.
University Drive in St. Cloud to Close Briefly
ST. CLOUD -- Road work will prompt a brief closure at one of St. Cloud's Mississippi River crossings. St. Cloud work crews will close University Drive from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. Friday. The closure will be from 5th Avenue to Killian Boulevard. Detours will be posted. Minnesota's Most Unique...
There is no need to refrigerate these 10 foods in Minnesota
There are some foods that we all stick in the refrigerator, and probably shouldn't. Granted, some of these things are just a personal preference. But some of these foods are actually better if they are left out of the fridge. When I was growing up, my parents always kept the...
Zimmerman Man Missing in Northern Minnesota
CHISHOLM -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has gone missing. They say 72-year-old James Napoli of Zimmerman was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at his cabin in Side Lake, north of Chisholm. His family expected him...
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
