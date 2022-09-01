Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US News and World Report
Russian Services Sector Slips Back Into Contraction in August -PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's service sector inched back into contraction in August, with broadly unchanged levels of output, a business survey showed on Monday, as consumer demand waned and firms reduced workforce numbers. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in August, down from 54.7 in July...
US News and World Report
New Zealand Announces Space Policy Review and New Space Strategy
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's government said on Monday it would be reviewing the country's space policy and launching an aerospace strategy as part of an effort to grow the sector. New Zealand has a small but growing space industry, which produced estimated revenue of NZ$1.75 billion ($1.06 billion) in...
US News and World Report
Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Polish Central Bank Governor to Hold Press Conference on Thursday
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday at 1300 GMT, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement on Monday. The central bank will announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
US News and World Report
Turkey's Annual Inflation Passes 80% After Interest Rate Cut
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation passed 80% in August, according to official data on Monday, further hitting consumers facing high energy, food and housing costs. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 80.21% from a year earlier, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous month.
US News and World Report
Solomon Islands Says Australia, NZ Exempt From Navy Ship Moratorium
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Navy vessels from Australia and New Zealand will be exempt from a temporary ban on foreign ships entering the ports of the Solomon Islands, the Pacific island nation's prime minister told parliament on Monday. Foreign military vessels responding to a request for assistance from the Solomon Islands...
US News and World Report
Zambia Not to Pay Euro Bond Due in September - Finance Minister
LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambia will not be paying its $750 million euro bond due in September until new terms of payment are agreed between the government and bondholders, its Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Sunday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion, 38-month loan programme, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO
PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
US News and World Report
Spanish Services Sector Growth Slows to a Crawl in August - PMI
MADRID (Reuters) - Activity in Spain's services sector expanded in August at the slowest rate since January, with companies concerned that inflation will weigh on their profits and on customers' demand, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half...
US News and World Report
French Minister Heads to Turkey to Discuss Russian Sanctions Evasion
PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign minister heads to Turkey on Monday to emphasise to Ankara the importance of its firms not circumventing Western sanctions on Russia after the United States said Turkish businesses faced the risk of sanctions. NATO member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and...
US News and World Report
China Accuses Washington of Cyberspying on University
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other. Northwestern Polytechnical University reported computer break-ins in June, the National Computer Virus Emergency Response...
US News and World Report
Germany Heading for Recession Despite New Relief Plan - Economists
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany, Europe's largest economy, is still on course for a recession even with a new government plan to spend 65 billion euros ($64.49 billion) on shielding energy customers and businesses from soaring inflation, economists say. The latest package brings to 95 billion euros the amount allocated to...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Jump Nearly 4% as OPEC+ Agrees Small Oil Output Cut
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 4% on Monday, extending gains as OPEC+ members agreed to a small production cut to bolster prices. Brent crude futures for November delivery rose $3.53 to $96.55 a barrel, up 3.8%, by 11:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up...
Comments / 0