ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
New Town, ND
Accidents
City
New Town, ND
New Town, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Fort Collins, CO
Accidents
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
KFYR-TV

Two MHA K9 officers place at K9 Olympics

NEW TOWN, N.D. - Two MHA Nation K9 officers returned with medals from the 23rd Annual American Working Dogs K9 Olympics in Denver, Indiana. The competition ran from Aug. 21-26. Out of 150 teams from around the world patrol agent Nate Miller and partner Broder placed first in in the Narcotics Residential event. Agent Britney Larvie and her partner Riki placed second in Narcotics Vehicle Exterior.
NEW TOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Colorado Man Dies#Infiniti
CBS Denver

Standoff next to railroad tracks ends, police pull driver out of truck

Law enforcement officers in Weld County on Thursday morning pulled a driver out of a work truck that sideswiped a train. The driver wouldn't leave the car when law enforcement officers first arrived and that led to a lengthy standoff.It happened close to Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104, north of the town of Nunn. Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked during to the situation. The officers spent a couple of hours outside of the truck trying to convince the driver to come out on his own and using several different tactics before finally pulling him...
WELD COUNTY, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kxnet.com

Dogs took a dip in the Roosevelt Park Pool

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A community pool hosted a pool party, but it wasn’t for humans. This one was for our four-legged friends, who were able to hop in the pool for the last time this summer. Today, from 6:30 to 8 dogs had the pool all to...
MINOT, ND
CBS Denver

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 10 a.m.  So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked as part of the police operation just before 11 a.m.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
KFYR-TV

Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy