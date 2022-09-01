ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opera Holland Park Announces 2023 Season

Opera Holland Park has announced its 2023 season. The company will open its season on May 30 with new productions of Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” and Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” sung in German with 2023 Young Artists. There will also be a new production of Puccini’s “La bohème.”
Kristina Mkhitaryan to Give Masterclasses in Moscow

(Credit: Emil Matveev / Askonas Holt Official Website) Kristina Mkhitaryan is set to give master classes at the International Creative School of Vocal Mastery of Elena Obraztsova in Moscow. The soprano will teach classes on Sept. 9 and 10 which is part of a series that are being held from...
Edita Gruberová’s Estate to be Auctioned

On Sept 7, 2022, the estate of Edita Gruberová will be auctioned at Dorotheum. The Slovak soprano, who passed away in 2021, was considered the “queen of bel canto” and celebrated her international breakthrough at the Vienna State Opera in the 1970s. She went on to perform at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Bayerische Staatsoper, the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden and the Metropolitan Opera.
New England Conservatory Announces Fall 2022 Slate

The New England Conservatory has announced its fall concert slate. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Mezzo-soprano MaryAnn McCormick and pianist JJ Penna will perform a faculty recital. Performance Date: Oct. 13, 2022. The NEC Lieberabend will feature songs in a variety...
Samantha Martin & Katherine Lerner Lee Headline The Orchestra NOW’s 2022-23 Season

The Orchestra NOW has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, we will focus solely on operatic and vocal performances. Soprano Samantha Martin will perform George Walker’s “Lilacs.” The program, which will be conducted by Leon Botstein, will also feature a performance of Joan Tower’s Concert for Flute as performed by Andrea Ábel. The program concludes with Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.
Palau de la Música Catalana Cancels ‘Only the Sounds Remains’ Performance

(Credit: Priska Ketterer) The Palau de la Música Catalana has canceled the presentation of “Only the Sounds Remains” by Kaija Saariaho. The performance, which is set to be held on Oct. 14 was set to be directed by Aleksis Barrière and star countertenor Michał Sławecki and baritone Bryan Murray as well as El Cuarteto vocal del Cor de Cambra del Palau de la Música Catalana. The production would have also starred Kaiji Moriyama, Cuarteto Ardeo, and conductor Ernest Martínez Izquierdo.
Opéra National de Paris Teams Up with Jacadi for Children’s Podcast

The Opéra National de Paris has announced that it will be launching its first podcast for children in collaboration with Jacadi. The new podcast, entitled “Une petite souris à l’Opéra,” will be produced by Kidsono Studios and will feature six episodes with a duration of 12 minutes. Each one will be available in both English and French and mixes documentary with fiction.
Innsbruck Early Music Festival 2022 Review: Astarto

Paoli Successfully Transforms Bononcini’s 18th Century Work Into A Modern Day Satire. Whenever Silvia Paoli’s name is listed as the director for a forthcoming production, one can be fairly certain that it is not going to disappoint. Over the past few years, OperaWire has reviewed a number of...
Germany’s Culture Minister Calls for Reform at Bayreuth Festival

The German Minister of State for Culture has called on the Bayreuth Festival to reform. Per BR Klassik, Claudia Roth, who holds the position, did not specify what she meant when she called for reform but did note that festival management had to “design the general conditions of the festival in such a way that artistic excellence can be achieved.”
