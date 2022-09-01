Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs: 10 bold predictions entering the 2022 season
After hosting four consecutive AFC Championship games, the Chiefs have the potential to continue exceeding all expectations in 2022. It seems difficult to believe that after all that the Kansas City Chiefs have accomplished over the last four seasons, the team could still surprise its’ fans by setting new benchmarks for success in 2022. Nonetheless, this team has the potential to do just that; in fact, the 2022 iteration of the Chiefs has the potential to be the best team in franchise history and far exceed the expectations of even the most die hard amongst Chiefs Kingdom.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes: We knew medical risks with second-round draft picks
Brad Holmes has landed what appears to be multiple starters in each of his first two drafts as Detroit Lions general manager, including likely two Day 3 draft picks. But the Lions got little out of second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike because of injury last season, and this year's second-round choice, Josh Paschal, has his own health concerns.
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Draft Day Landmines to Avoid (2022)
The 2022 NFL season is less than a week away, and over the next 48 hours, there will be thousands of fantasy football drafts. There are plenty of players you should be excited about drafting, yet there are also several you want to avoid. These players to avoid or “landmines” can severely hurt your team, especially if you pick them at their current ADP.
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: Week 1 (2022)
Week 0 has come and gone, and now we can get into the big-time programs getting back onto the field!. Our marquee matchup this week is #5 Notre Dame traveling to the Horseshoe to take on the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season OSU dropped an early season home matchup to Oregon, so we will see how good their memory is. It’s a pivotal game for both programs and should provide us with some fireworks to end Week 1.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
fantasypros.com
Busts the Experts Avoid: Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ve asked experts for their top fantasy football busts to avoid for 2022 drafts. Here are their top fantasy football busts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
Popular Sleepers the Experts are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are sleepers that are popular among the fantasy football community. Here are popular sleepers our experts are targeting in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
Top 12 Kicker Draft Rankings, Tiers, & Player Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top kicker rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Favorite Picks for Every Round (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com
15 Last-Minute Draft Tips & Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
Your draft day is arguably the biggest date on the calendar for all fantasy football managers. Preparation is key to dominating your draft, but even then, it’s too easy to get caught up in the moment and make choices that you’ll regret. Your decisions during the draft generally have a higher chance of wrecking your season than winning you a title. Remember, top-notch in-season management skills are usually at least as important to winning the championship as crushing your draft is.
fantasypros.com
Matthew Stafford's elbow injury 'could' be an issue all season
It is being reported that the elbow injury Matthew Stafford is dealing with "could" be an issue all season. (ESPN.com) Stafford's Week 1 status is not in doubt. It is likely he will miss a number of practices throughout the season leading to him being listed as questionable quite often. For now, this should not have any huge affect on how you value the rest of the Rams offense. Stafford has played through a number of his injuries his whole career. It could be a situation to monitor nonetheless if he starts to miss any games during the season.
fantasypros.com
Jason Huntley signs with Steelers' practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed RB Jason Huntley to their practice squad, picking him up from the Philadelphia Eagles. (Teresa Varley, Steelers.com) Huntley was released during the final wave of Philadelphia's cuts after two years with the team. A former fifth-rounder from New Mexico State, Huntley has seen limited action so far in his career. He posted career-high numbers last season in Philadelphia, toting 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley provides depth to a young Steelers backfield but likely won't see the field much.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my five bold predictions of the 2022 fantasy football season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Yardbarker
Wide Receivers to Target Late in your Fantasy Football Draft
Isaiah Mckenzie – WR Buffalo Bills – Isaiah Mckenzie has impressed all offseason for the Buffalo Bills and there’s strong reason to believe that the best is yet to come. Mckenzie suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on saturday, August 27th. However, it does not appear to be serious and he’s worth the late round pick for your fantasy football team. Last year, in a week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots, The bills placed Mckenzie into a premier role due to injuries suffered by receivers Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley. Mckenzie responded by catching 11 of his 12 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown. With Buffalo letting Cole Beasley go earlier this year in March and Mckenzie receiving a two year contract extension that same month. Even with superstar Stefon Diggs lined up on the outside, expect an excellent year from the speedy slot receiver in one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses.
Commanders waiver claims: The one time they struck gold
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?. Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
New England Patriots dream free agent targets in 2023
It’s never too early to look towards the future into next year’s free agency period. Who could be some dream free agents for the Patriots to target? One massive advantage that New England will have next offseason in all likelihood is the massive cap space. They’ll have around...
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football: Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 4.0 feature Aaron Rodgers among big names who will fall short
I have written several versions of sleepers, breakouts and busts from the start of the offseason in February until now. And with the majority of Fantasy drafts set to happen from Labor Day weekend until the first game Thursday between the Bills and Rams, it's time for one final edition of busts.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson set to go for regular season
According to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop, the Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay called RB Darrell Henderson "good to go" at practice today after dealing with soft-tissue injuries. (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Henderson may be in for a larger role this season than people expect. He...
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football Busts: Fade Leonard Fournette and James Conner
Vision is an excellent tool to have success in fantasy sports. By correctly reading injury news, a drafter can avoid a possible pitfall that many other opponents don't see. Additionally, understanding each player's role, opportunity, and direction will help build a rising team rather than one built on last year's stats.
