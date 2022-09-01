The Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular) 40mm Smartwatch lets you take full advantage of the Emergency SOS feature, and you can get one for $229 shipped, today only, originally $329. This includes the new fall detection function, which uses a custom algorithm as well as the latest accelerometer and gyroscope to detect when a user falls. It then sends the user an alert after a hard fall, which can be dismissed or used to initiate a call to emergency services. Product page.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO