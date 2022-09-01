ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Japanese Researchers Develop Bizarre Flying Dragon Robot Drone That Can Grab Things

Japanese researchers have developed a bizarre flying. shape-shifting dragon robot drone composed of four gimbaled pairs and ducted fans, with each pair connected through a two-axis actuated joint, enabling it to grab things. This means that if there is a valve that needs to be shut in a tight space, dragon would be able to successfully complete the job.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $329, Get an Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular] 40mm Smartwatch for $229 Shipped – Today Only

The Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular) 40mm Smartwatch lets you take full advantage of the Emergency SOS feature, and you can get one for $229 shipped, today only, originally $329. This includes the new fall detection function, which uses a custom algorithm as well as the latest accelerometer and gyroscope to detect when a user falls. It then sends the user an alert after a hard fall, which can be dismissed or used to initiate a call to emergency services. Product page.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Encryption Software#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Seagate#Lacie Mobile Drives#The Lacie Mobile Drive#Lacie Mobile Drive Secure#Lacie Toolkit
techeblog.com

Apple Watch Pro Case Allegedly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal with More Buttons

Before spending $15K on the Golden Concept Diamond Edition Apple Watch, it’s probably wise to wait until the rumored Apple Watch Pro is unveiled on Wednesday (Sep. 7). This top-of-the-line model will most likely come equipped with the S8 chip, a body temperature sensor, and extra health features targeted at heavy-duty athletes.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Infrared Light Successfully Used to Wirelessly Transmit Power Up to 100-Feet

Researchers at Sejong University in South Korea have successfully used infrared light to wirelessly transmit power up to nearly 100-feet. During their tests, the system transferred 400 mW of light power over distances of up to 98-feet (30-meters), sufficient for charging sensors. With more development, its power output could be increased to levels necessary to charge mobile devices, including tablets and laptops.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Researchers Create Sustainable Battery with Crab Shells That Remains 99.7% Efficient after 400-Hours

Researchers have been exploring alternatives to the standard lithium-ion battery since their production involves many not so eco-friendly chemicals, and so they turned to crab shells. These new batteries are made from a product derived from crustacean shells capable of storing energy. The shells of crabs, shrimps, lobsters and other crustaceans are made of cells that contain chitin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy