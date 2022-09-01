Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Inventor Builds Strange LEGO Robot Capable of Brushing Your Teeth and Spraying Mouthwash
Riley of Brick Science wondered if there was an easier, yet more complex, way of brushing your teeth, and this strange LEGO robot is the result. How long did it take to come up with such a contraption? Around 19-hours and 15-minutes using approximately $2,000 USD worth of parts. On the bright side, it does also spray mouthwash after brushing.
techeblog.com
Japanese Researchers Develop Bizarre Flying Dragon Robot Drone That Can Grab Things
Japanese researchers have developed a bizarre flying. shape-shifting dragon robot drone composed of four gimbaled pairs and ducted fans, with each pair connected through a two-axis actuated joint, enabling it to grab things. This means that if there is a valve that needs to be shut in a tight space, dragon would be able to successfully complete the job.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $329, Get an Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular] 40mm Smartwatch for $229 Shipped – Today Only
The Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular) 40mm Smartwatch lets you take full advantage of the Emergency SOS feature, and you can get one for $229 shipped, today only, originally $329. This includes the new fall detection function, which uses a custom algorithm as well as the latest accelerometer and gyroscope to detect when a user falls. It then sends the user an alert after a hard fall, which can be dismissed or used to initiate a call to emergency services. Product page.
techeblog.com
Inventor Builds Next-Level Camera with Giant 35mm f/0.4 Equivalent Lens for Insane Bokeh Effects
Matthew Perks, the inventor behind this USB-C microphone and water-cooled TV, is back at it again with a next-level camera. To start the build, he first had to source a vintage episcope lens from an old art projector, which basically slid over artwork and projected the image onto a wall or flat surface in a dark room.
techeblog.com
Apple Watch Pro Case Allegedly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal with More Buttons
Before spending $15K on the Golden Concept Diamond Edition Apple Watch, it’s probably wise to wait until the rumored Apple Watch Pro is unveiled on Wednesday (Sep. 7). This top-of-the-line model will most likely come equipped with the S8 chip, a body temperature sensor, and extra health features targeted at heavy-duty athletes.
techeblog.com
Infrared Light Successfully Used to Wirelessly Transmit Power Up to 100-Feet
Researchers at Sejong University in South Korea have successfully used infrared light to wirelessly transmit power up to nearly 100-feet. During their tests, the system transferred 400 mW of light power over distances of up to 98-feet (30-meters), sufficient for charging sensors. With more development, its power output could be increased to levels necessary to charge mobile devices, including tablets and laptops.
techeblog.com
Researchers Create Sustainable Battery with Crab Shells That Remains 99.7% Efficient after 400-Hours
Researchers have been exploring alternatives to the standard lithium-ion battery since their production involves many not so eco-friendly chemicals, and so they turned to crab shells. These new batteries are made from a product derived from crustacean shells capable of storing energy. The shells of crabs, shrimps, lobsters and other crustaceans are made of cells that contain chitin.
