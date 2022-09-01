Read full article on original website
CVB prepares to represent Geary County at the State Fair
Geary Convention & Visitors Bureau will have a presence at the State Fair Sept. 9 - 18 in Hutchinson. Donna Price, CVB Director, said they purchase two booths. "We've got two booths set together and we give away lots of different things. Our big push is always going to be our visitors guide. "
Hung jury: Kan. woman's trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jury announced Thursday that it could not reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 35 hours over six days in Dana Chandler's trial. Chandler, now 62,...
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Provides information updates
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. September is also national library card sign up month. Adults who sign up for a library card in September will receive an opportunity to join the Friends of the Library with a free membership. American Girl...
Geary County Booking Photo Sept. 2
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Mary Barrios, Probation violation, Arrested 9/1. Shelby Thompson, Domestic battery, Criminal deprivation...
Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
Junction City Main Street grant application period has opened
Applications will be accepted for Junction City Main Street grant funds for downtown building facade grant improvements. This program is designed to assist business and property owners with improvements to their existing commercial buildings in the downtown district. Main Street is partnering with the City, R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation and...
Chapman will host their 113th Labor Day celebration
Chapman has been holding a Labor Day celebration since 1909. This year's two-day event begins with the Lions Club Golf Tournament on Sunday at the Indian Hills Golf Course . There will be shotgun starts at 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. in the 4-person scramble. Other activities on Sunday range...
School Daze? Shorts now, bundle up later
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While college students move into dormitories – and younger children head to school -- wearing t-shirts and shorts, they likely will be a bit more bundled up come the end of the fall semester. Average temperatures drop by 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit from August to December,...
First JC Statue will be unveiled Thursday
Junction City Main Street will unveil the first JC Statue Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in Heritage Park. Terry Butler, Development Director for Main Street, said the event will include an ice cream social. The event will run from 5:15 - 6 p.m. The City of Junction City is sponsoring the...
Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Geary County receives record transient guest tax revenues for June
Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Donna Price said transient guest tax revenue numbers were received. "They are the highest record we have ever had. They totaled $106, 676. 93. Transient guest tax is paid by users of lodging facilities. "That is the total six percent. One percent goes...
County offices will close for Labor Day
All Geary County Offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said regular hours will resume Tuesday, September 6. In observance of the Labor Day Holiday, the Geary County Public Works Department and the Geary County Landfill will also be closed Monday. They will resume normal business hours starting Tuesday, September 6.
K-State holds South Dakota scoreless
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman thought Kansas State had a nice set of offensive plays ready for the opening series of the season. The Wildcats only got to call one of them Saturday night. That's because Malik Knowles took the opening handoff 75 yards for a score, setting...
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Junction City Main Street unveils first JC Statue
Junction City Main Street officials unveiled the first JC Statue Thursday evening. This initial statue is located in Heritage Park, and there are plans for nine more to be located in the future in different areas of downtown. Terry Butler, Main Street Development Officer, said muralist Mindy Allen will paint...
Manhattan man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles Southeast of Manhattan. The driver failed...
Junction City Police report a vehicle - pedestrian accident
Junction City police have announced that Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:25 pm the JCPD received a call about an accident between a motor vehicle and pedestrians at Westwood Elementary school. According to police the driver was at the school for pick up and had one child in the back seat of their car. The driver then suffered an unknown medical condition causing their car to hop the curb, striking 1 child and 1 staff member.
Geary County Commission will hold special meeting Thursday
Geary County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Thursday at noon at the County Office Building. They will be considering approval of funding for Geary Community Hospital.
2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will deploy to Europe
FORT RILEY, Kan. – The Department of the Army announced today the upcoming fall rotational deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, to Europe. The 2nd ABCT, stationed at Fort Riley will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, as part of...
Junction City police issue scam alert
*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
