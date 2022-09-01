Junction City police have announced that Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:25 pm the JCPD received a call about an accident between a motor vehicle and pedestrians at Westwood Elementary school. According to police the driver was at the school for pick up and had one child in the back seat of their car. The driver then suffered an unknown medical condition causing their car to hop the curb, striking 1 child and 1 staff member.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO