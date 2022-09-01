ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

JC Post

CVB prepares to represent Geary County at the State Fair

Geary Convention & Visitors Bureau will have a presence at the State Fair Sept. 9 - 18 in Hutchinson. Donna Price, CVB Director, said they purchase two booths. "We've got two booths set together and we give away lots of different things. Our big push is always going to be our visitors guide. "
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photo Sept. 2

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Mary Barrios, Probation violation, Arrested 9/1. Shelby Thompson, Domestic battery, Criminal deprivation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City Main Street grant application period has opened

Applications will be accepted for Junction City Main Street grant funds for downtown building facade grant improvements. This program is designed to assist business and property owners with improvements to their existing commercial buildings in the downtown district. Main Street is partnering with the City, R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation and...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Chapman will host their 113th Labor Day celebration

Chapman has been holding a Labor Day celebration since 1909. This year's two-day event begins with the Lions Club Golf Tournament on Sunday at the Indian Hills Golf Course . There will be shotgun starts at 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. in the 4-person scramble. Other activities on Sunday range...
CHAPMAN, KS
JC Post

School Daze? Shorts now, bundle up later

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While college students move into dormitories – and younger children head to school -- wearing t-shirts and shorts, they likely will be a bit more bundled up come the end of the fall semester. Average temperatures drop by 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit from August to December,...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

First JC Statue will be unveiled Thursday

Junction City Main Street will unveil the first JC Statue Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in Heritage Park. Terry Butler, Development Director for Main Street, said the event will include an ice cream social. The event will run from 5:15 - 6 p.m. The City of Junction City is sponsoring the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

County offices will close for Labor Day

All Geary County Offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke said regular hours will resume Tuesday, September 6. In observance of the Labor Day Holiday, the Geary County Public Works Department and the Geary County Landfill will also be closed Monday. They will resume normal business hours starting Tuesday, September 6.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

K-State holds South Dakota scoreless

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman thought Kansas State had a nice set of offensive plays ready for the opening series of the season. The Wildcats only got to call one of them Saturday night. That's because Malik Knowles took the opening handoff 75 yards for a score, setting...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Junction City Main Street unveils first JC Statue

Junction City Main Street officials unveiled the first JC Statue Thursday evening. This initial statue is located in Heritage Park, and there are plans for nine more to be located in the future in different areas of downtown. Terry Butler, Main Street Development Officer, said muralist Mindy Allen will paint...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City Police report a vehicle - pedestrian accident

Junction City police have announced that Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:25 pm the JCPD received a call about an accident between a motor vehicle and pedestrians at Westwood Elementary school. According to police the driver was at the school for pick up and had one child in the back seat of their car. The driver then suffered an unknown medical condition causing their car to hop the curb, striking 1 child and 1 staff member.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will deploy to Europe

FORT RILEY, Kan. – The Department of the Army announced today the upcoming fall rotational deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, to Europe. The 2nd ABCT, stationed at Fort Riley will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, as part of...
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Junction City police issue scam alert

*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

