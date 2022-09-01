Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
Now That The Wing Shortage Is Over, Here’s Where to Find Them in Kalamazoo
Thanks to the global pandemic it's been a rough couple years-- to say the least! Since early 2020 it seems like every day you hear of some new supply chain shortage: first it was disinfecting wipes, then it was yeast, and let's not forget the Great Toilet Paper Shortage. Everything...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sweetwaters Releases New Donut To Support Out Of The Darkness Walk
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has been around since 1987 and its focus and mission are to prevent an unfortunate event that is suicide. We are no strangers to this tragedy here in America as it continues to take our loved ones from our lives. As the years have gone on, the knowledge about mental health has grown, and there is an increased significance on the importance of mental health and receiving help when you need it.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
RELATED PEOPLE
Kalamazoo Going Full ‘Stop’ And Ditching Yield Signs
Listen, we're almost all guilty of rolling through a stop sign. Yes, we'll maybe slow down a little, and make ABSOLUTELY sure there's no cars coming (or a cop sitting near the intersection). But if the way is clear, why go full stop, right?. If we do that for Stop...
Local Girl Scouts Team Up With Winery to Push Nut Sale
Did you ever think you’d see the day when Girl Scouts would be pushing wine in order to increase cookie and nut sales? Well, you’ve officially seen the day. It seems Girl Scout cookies, along with a bottle of wine, were such a good idea that local Girl Scouts will now be promoting a local wine to compliment Girl Scout nuts.
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
It was Lit and Live At Kalamazoo’s Bronco Bash in 1995
Bronco Bash is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, a tradition that has been taken over by the Kalamazoo community and is always a fantastic event. Every year, Bronco Bash is a highly anticipated event for not only the new students at Western Michigan University but also for the faculty, returning students, other staff, and the entire city of Kalamazoo. This year's event is expected to be one of the best WMU has ever seen, filled with live entertainment, food, drinks, and hundreds of Vendors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
We ‘Seriously’ Need to Talk About These Gourmet Hot Dogs in Battle Creek
I consider myself to be a frank fanatic. Not only do I love hot dogs of all shapes, sizes, and toppings, I'm also a super fan of the iconic oversized hot dog on wheels-- the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Having only just moved back to west Michigan a year ago, there's...
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors
With September, pumpkin spice, cooler weather, and hoodie season right around the corner, one thing people are excited about is the changing of seasons. For some people, like myself, the changing of the seasons means fighting allergies and colds as the weather changes, but for others, it's a celebration. Many humans call fall their favorite season for a number of reasons and nature would be one of the biggest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Chalk Masterpieces From Battle Creek's 2022 Color the Creek Festival
The 2022 Color the Creek Festival in Battle Creek yielded some incredible murals and even more incredible works of art using only chalk. Thank you, again, to Patman Droneography for allowing me to use these pictures. If you'd like to see more of his work, including mesmerizing drone footage (which, how do you not crash those things?) you can find him on Facebook or, as mentioned in that last photo, just check out his website here.
Good News! More Public Restrooms Are Coming to Downtown Kalamazoo
After the national attention we received last month following the City of Kalamazoo's move to decriminalize public urination and defecation, the city is continuing to address its citizens concerns over lack of public restrooms in the downtown area. National news sites like Fox News and the New York Post wrote...
Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek
The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0