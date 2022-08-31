ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

wfirnews.com

Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police

A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfirnews.com

Roanoke teen fatally shot; no arrests

On September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Responding officers located a male subject with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male subject deceased on scene. The individual was later identified as a teenage juvenile male. His identity will be shared after notifying his next-of-kin.
ROANOKE, VA
abc45.com

Burlington Woman Arrested for Meth Possession

BURTLINGTON, N.C. — On Thursday September 1st, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington. A vehicle stop was initiated on Maple Avenue close to Harden Street on a car displaying an expired registration plate. A K9 was utilized and gave a positive indication to the odor of narcotics.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police investigating stabbing at Parkview apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing on Monday night. Police are on scene at the Parkview apartments on Apache Street in east Greensboro. They say the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. This is a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW Sunday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police. Police say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m., and the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at...
ROANOKE, VA
#Firearms#Assault And Battery#Caswell District Court
alamancenews.com

Burlington man faces felony drug charges, outstanding out-of-county warrants after traffic stop where he provided false identification

A Burlington man who gave a false identity during a traffic stop Thursday is now facing a series of more serious charges after deputies also noticed drug paraphernalia strew about the car and discovered unserved warrants from other counties. On Thursday (September 1, 2022), deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
wakg.com

Crash Leaves One Child Dead Others Severely Injured

A crash Saturday morning on Mt. Cross Road left one child dead and several others with life threating injuries. The incident happened near Log Haven Road around 3:40am according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo ran off the right side of the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 37-year-old Czachary Paul Roe, of Callands. Roe was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. There were three children in the car. 6-year-old Kias Jordan Salas was not wearing any form of restraint and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another unnamed 10-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and a three-year-old was in a child’s car seat. Both of those children sustained life threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time. The crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police and charges are pending.
CALLANDS, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest

Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

