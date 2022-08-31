Read full article on original website
Burlington man charged with felonies after pawning stolen goods
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pawning stolen goods, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 25, the ACSO got a report of multiple power and hand tools being stolen from a home on the 4600 block of Cobb Road in Liberty. The victim told […]
wfirnews.com
Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police
A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in Alamance County: ACSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
wfirnews.com
Roanoke teen fatally shot; no arrests
On September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Responding officers located a male subject with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male subject deceased on scene. The individual was later identified as a teenage juvenile male. His identity will be shared after notifying his next-of-kin.
abc45.com
Burlington Woman Arrested for Meth Possession
BURTLINGTON, N.C. — On Thursday September 1st, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington. A vehicle stop was initiated on Maple Avenue close to Harden Street on a car displaying an expired registration plate. A K9 was utilized and gave a positive indication to the odor of narcotics.
Greensboro police investigating stabbing at Parkview apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing on Monday night. Police are on scene at the Parkview apartments on Apache Street in east Greensboro. They say the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. This is a […]
WDBJ7.com
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW Sunday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police. Police say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m., and the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at...
alamancenews.com
Burlington man faces felony drug charges, outstanding out-of-county warrants after traffic stop where he provided false identification
A Burlington man who gave a false identity during a traffic stop Thursday is now facing a series of more serious charges after deputies also noticed drug paraphernalia strew about the car and discovered unserved warrants from other counties. On Thursday (September 1, 2022), deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s...
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
cbs17
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
wakg.com
Crash Leaves One Child Dead Others Severely Injured
A crash Saturday morning on Mt. Cross Road left one child dead and several others with life threating injuries. The incident happened near Log Haven Road around 3:40am according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo ran off the right side of the road into a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 37-year-old Czachary Paul Roe, of Callands. Roe was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. There were three children in the car. 6-year-old Kias Jordan Salas was not wearing any form of restraint and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another unnamed 10-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and a three-year-old was in a child’s car seat. Both of those children sustained life threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time. The crash is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police and charges are pending.
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
wfmynews2.com
Suicide attempt forces Greensboro road to close
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound onto US 220 South is closed due to a suicide attempt. Drivers are to avoid this area until further notice.
Several people taken to hospital after crash on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, near Northwest Boulevard. Forsyth County EMS said that multiple people […]
