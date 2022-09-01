ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September

It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
A Cow Is One of the Best Things to Come to Downtown Loveland

When it comes to art, Loveland does seem to have that covered; mostly with sculptures. But this mural of a cow has captured the hearts of Downtown. There's been a lot of development in the Downtown Loveland area over the last few years. Comet Chicken has come to town, a new brewery/restaurant has opened, and Tom Davis Saloon is rocking the corner of 5th and Cleveland. It's in this area that this new cow 'grazes.'
Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event

Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space

A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?

If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Fort Collins Home

The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers

Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins

We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

