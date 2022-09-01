Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
Look at Fort Collins’ New Linden in Old Town After $3.5 Million Upgrade
The City of Fort Collins has had this plan for Linden Street in Old Town on the books since 2014. They began construction in February of 2022; now, the job is all but complete. The businesses along this portion of Linden in Old Town must be elated, now that the...
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September
It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
A Cow Is One of the Best Things to Come to Downtown Loveland
When it comes to art, Loveland does seem to have that covered; mostly with sculptures. But this mural of a cow has captured the hearts of Downtown. There's been a lot of development in the Downtown Loveland area over the last few years. Comet Chicken has come to town, a new brewery/restaurant has opened, and Tom Davis Saloon is rocking the corner of 5th and Cleveland. It's in this area that this new cow 'grazes.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event
Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
Help Santa Cops of Larimer County Find a New Home
Santa Cops of Larimer County is in search of a new home, and they want your help. Previously located at the Outlets in Loveland, Santa Cops had 5,300 square feet for their vast inventory. However, since the Outlets at Loveland closed, they have been in search of a new space.
New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space
A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 of the Best Reasons to See ‘Jaws’ in Fort Collins For Only $3 on September 3
Forget that you can see the movie for only $3 on September 3, 2022, National Cinema Day. Sure, that's a good reason, but we have a short, awesome list, that'll put you in a seat, for sure. Steven Spielberg released one of the best horror/thrillers to hit the big screen...
High School Student to Sell Cookies for Kids with Cancer in Loveland
The Galaxy Cookies Fundraiser to benefit Cookies for Kids Cancer is happening September 4 and 5 from 10am-2pm at 4195 Lyric Falls Court in Loveland, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" got the down-low of what to expect from the baker herself, Daniela Ortiz, her mom, Jill Bernadino and the Cookies for Kids Cancer Executive Director Gretchen Holt-Witt.
Stop by Nothing Bundt Cakes Tomorrow for a Free Bundlet
In my household almost every special occasion is marked with a delicious bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. As you can see in this photo of me, my dog, and my Nothing Bundt Cake! If you haven't tried one you can try one for free tomorrow!. It's Nothing Bundt Cakes...
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Fort Collins Home
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins
We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
116-Year-Old Denver Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Brett Benson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution
The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
These Mouth Watering Breakfast Donuts Are A Thing In Fort Collins
Donuts for breakfast certainly work in the traditional way. A fresh donut with a cup of coffee, that's a breakfast of champions right there but now, there's a whole new level of awesomeness for breakfast thanks to our friends at the Fort Collins Donut Company. They are taking eating donuts...
Take a Glimpse Inside This Waterfront Mansion in Water Valley
If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0