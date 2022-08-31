Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Sports Report - September 2-3, 2022
Lots of stats and scores to get caught up on from the holiday weekend. Report missing high school sports scores and stats to news@eaglecountryonline.com. Lawrenceburg 49, Milan 12 (Eagle Country 99.3 Feature Game) Brennan Bushman (LB): 98-yard punt return TD. Alex Witte (LB): 6 carries, 51 yards, 4 TD. Jon...
eaglecountryonline.com
Flooding Devastates Switzerland, Jennings Counties
An estimated nine inches of rainfall came down on Saturday. Photo by Jeff Craig Fire Department. (Switzerland County, Ind.) – Residents of Switzerland and Jefferson counties are trying to rebound after devastating flooding occurred over the weekend. An estimated nine inches of rainfall fell in Switzerland and Jefferson counties...
eaglecountryonline.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in ORV Accident
The accident took place late Sunday night. (Madison, Ind.) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that took place late Sunday night in Madison. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road around 10:55 p.m. Upon arrival, it was determined that Brent...
eaglecountryonline.com
Electrical Issue Causes Fire at Batesville Home
No injuries were reported. Photo by Batesville Fire and Rescue. (Batesville, Ind.) – An electrical issue has been deemed the cause of a house fire in Batesville. Batesville Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire in the 12000 block of N. County Road 50 W on Friday afternoon.
eaglecountryonline.com
Power Outages Reported on Ludlow Hill in Lawrenceburg
LMU is working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. UPDATE: All power has been restored, according to the City of Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities is working to restore power on Ludlow Hill. According to a news release from the City of Lawrenceburg, outages have...
eaglecountryonline.com
Medical Issues Led to Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash Near Sunman
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office released their finding from last Wednesday's crash. (Sunman, Ind.) – The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office has released their findings from a semi-tractor trailer accident last week. According to a news release, Robert Duvall, 40, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was traveling along Interstate...
eaglecountryonline.com
Four Injured in Dillsboro Crash
The accident took place last Thursday. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Four people were injured this morning in a two-vehicle accident near Dillsboro. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Farmers Retreat Road last Thursday around 7:38 a.m. According to a news release,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Adults, Two Juveniles Injured in Dillsboro Crash
The accident took place Tuesday morning. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Four people were injured this morning in a two-vehicle accident near Dillsboro. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Farmers Retreat Road around 7:38 a.m. According to a news release, Liana Sohmer...
