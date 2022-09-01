Scammers are always looking for their next opportunity, and right now they're targeting college students. With everything that's happened in the past few years, it's understandable that we may have our guard down a little bit when it comes to our own (and our kids) online protection. Scammers know this too. In fact, this is what they're expecting. For the average person, who may be sending their kid to college in these uncertain times, to be more vulnerable than usual.

