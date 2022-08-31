ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, ME

92 Moose

Hey Maine, Have You Ever Tried a Yellow Watermelon?

When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support

Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
92 Moose

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Do Mainers Have to Worry About a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving?

I have heard it through the grapevine that their is a shortage on turkey currently. So it got me thinking of what we're going to do for the holidays this year. It makes sense. Due to the pandemic, we've had some distribution and delivery problems. I remember I ordered a package during the pandemic and it didn't come for 2 months.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Is It Illegal To Carry Two Forms of ID in Maine?

During our show this morning on "Matt & Lizzy in The Morning," we posed this question to our listeners,. Have you ever gotten a ticket that wasn’t for speeding?. The responses varied from parking tickets to accidents. But one caller really stood out to me and I needed to investigate this further. She was pulled over and the police officer asked to see her identification. When she opened her wallet, he noticed that she had two forms of IDs.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Do You Remember Your First Day of School in Maine?

Trapper keeper, pencil box, unicorn eraser, and scrunches. Those were some of the items on my list when I was preparing for my first day of school in Maine. I was excited but incredibly nervous. Were they going to like me? Was I going to be called on? But these are general nerves that happen to everyone heading into school for the first time.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Hey Maine, If You See This On Your Car, Don’t Touch It & RUN

According to the Daily Star, a woman was hospitalized recently due to an extremely surprising and dangerous incident. Erin Mimms walked to her car after celebrating her birthday with her husband in Brooklyn and noticed a napkin under the handle of the driver side, according to the article. So, like...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

A Reminder To NOT Touch Maine Service Dogs

A Facebook post was recently published online and it caught my eye.This is very important for all of us to know and/or get a little refresher one. This was written by Nancy Freedman-Smith of Gooddogz Training. I am going to let you read it right away and then we'll chat.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
