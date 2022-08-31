Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Appalachian Trail Hiker Determined to Prevent Suicide Arrives in Maine
We have a determined change-maker that has recently arrived in Maine. His name is Tim Uncapher and he is hiking the Appalachian Trail but not for nothing. He is doing this to raise awareness for suicide prevention. This is according to an article by WMTW. What a feat! He started...
Hey Maine, Have You Ever Tried a Yellow Watermelon?
When Adam and Eve were chillin in that paradise garden spot back in the biblical days, naked and probably afraid, staring at the forbidden fruit, I wonder if yellow watermelon were on the menu?. If it was, maybe things would've been totally different. Who knows? What I do know is...
Two Sisters From Maine Do CPR And Save a Child Who Had Drowned at a Campground
It was a frightening weekend for several people at a popular New England campground that fortunately ended with the successful rescue of a small child. According to WGME 13, a pair of sisters from Maine were vacationing at New Hampshire's popular Adventurebound Campground in the town of New Hampton. While...
This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support
Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Video of a Lobster Bartending Should Inspire Maine Restaurants
When you think of “Maine” you think about lobsters, you really just can’t help it. Whether you’re a Mainer yourself, a loyal tourist or you’ve never even stepped foot in our state, you know Maine is all about the lobstah. Another thing we are known...
How Much Money Do You Have to Make to Afford to Buy a Home in Portland?
A new report from the Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies breaks down the shocking details. The report is impressive and thorough. But let's break down what you really need to know. How much money do you need to make to live in the largest cities in Maine? Let's start with Portland.
Do Mainers Have to Worry About a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving?
I have heard it through the grapevine that their is a shortage on turkey currently. So it got me thinking of what we're going to do for the holidays this year. It makes sense. Due to the pandemic, we've had some distribution and delivery problems. I remember I ordered a package during the pandemic and it didn't come for 2 months.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is It Illegal To Carry Two Forms of ID in Maine?
During our show this morning on "Matt & Lizzy in The Morning," we posed this question to our listeners,. Have you ever gotten a ticket that wasn’t for speeding?. The responses varied from parking tickets to accidents. But one caller really stood out to me and I needed to investigate this further. She was pulled over and the police officer asked to see her identification. When she opened her wallet, he noticed that she had two forms of IDs.
Someone Stole & Burned Several American Flags From a Maine Apartment
According to an article by WABI TV 5, Maine Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where several American and service flags were removed from private property and burned. Police say that whoever did this targeted multiple apartments in the town of Hermon, Maine. After taking the flags down, the suspect...
Do You Remember Your First Day of School in Maine?
Trapper keeper, pencil box, unicorn eraser, and scrunches. Those were some of the items on my list when I was preparing for my first day of school in Maine. I was excited but incredibly nervous. Were they going to like me? Was I going to be called on? But these are general nerves that happen to everyone heading into school for the first time.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25 Delightful Maine Homes That Are Older Than The State Itself
Growing up in an old river town on the Penobscot, I've seen my share of beautiful old Maine homes. They stand grand and usually have some sort of story that includes an old seafarer. Maine has many old homes around but, which ones are the oldest?. There's a tool for...
Hey Maine, If You See This On Your Car, Don’t Touch It & RUN
According to the Daily Star, a woman was hospitalized recently due to an extremely surprising and dangerous incident. Erin Mimms walked to her car after celebrating her birthday with her husband in Brooklyn and noticed a napkin under the handle of the driver side, according to the article. So, like...
A Reminder To NOT Touch Maine Service Dogs
A Facebook post was recently published online and it caught my eye.This is very important for all of us to know and/or get a little refresher one. This was written by Nancy Freedman-Smith of Gooddogz Training. I am going to let you read it right away and then we'll chat.
Missing Maine Man’s Family Now Offering Reward For Information
Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock, was 37 years old when he went missing on June 6th, 2022. He was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor. According to WABI, after three months of searching, his family is now offering a $500 reward for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Theaters in Maine and NH Will Offer $3 Tickets For All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
Mind-Blowingly Rare Puffin Has Been Spotted On Maine’s Coastline
According to News Center Maine, a bird, that's originally believed to be from Asia, has now been spotted in Maine on a couple different occasions. The bird is identified as the Tufted Puffin. This isn't only rare, it is "mind-blowingly rare" as the National Resources Council of Maine stated. The...
Want to Audition for ‘American Idol’? Here is When You Can in Maine
Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol." I am not sure about...
Beware! Law Enforcement Warns About Posting Back To School Pics
Did you recently post a picture of your kids' first day back at school to social media? Or, did you post a "joke" picture of your first day back at school? Yes, we get it, you're in 23rd grade!. If you did, and you used one of those chalkboard signs,...
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0