It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
Visitors head home as Maine sees a soggy end to Labor Day Weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine’s roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.
Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
Labor Day weekend in full swing at Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Tourists are flocking to Old Orchard Beach on Labor Day weekend, marking one of the final weekends of Maine's traditional summer tourist season. Business owners say the summer season has been a bounce-back one after two summers of uncertainty in 2020 and 2021. "It...
Driving around daily, we see many unique street names. Some are historical, some funny, and others sound like they came out of a horror movie. Maine is no exception, there are plenty of streets and some of them sound like they would be a part of the next Stephen King novel. Now I feel that many streets are named after something or someone important, however, with these streets, I am honestly not too sure.
I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local business. This state was built to...
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
This house was a super gem that I surprisingly noticed while scrolling through Realtor.com. The house, to me, is so similar to a ginger-bread house. The build and architecture on the exterior is fascinating to look at. You don't see many homes like this, they're unique. But wait until you...
A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
