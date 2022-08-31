ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How Many Wall Drug Billboards Are There Anyway?

Anyone who's been on a road trip westward has seen the signs. Heck, they span over 650 miles, all the way from Minnesota to Greybull, Wyoming. Seeing the billboards as you head westward reminds you of the long road trips you would take as a child and the anticipation as you began to close in on Wall Drug. It was a brilliant marketing decision and has paid off tremendously, as the historic spot still serves its free ice water and 5-cent coffee to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall

Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
TRAVEL
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Two Iowa Cities Were Least Impacted by ‘Great Resignation’

In just about every industry in America, record staffing shortages have become the norm and that lack of workers has had a tremendous impact on how businesses operate. The trimming of the workforce began back when COVID-19 first hit in 2020 and hit its peak during what's now being referred to as the 'Great Resignation'.
South Dakota Capital City Ranks The Best

When it comes to state capital cities many don't get the props they deserve. The state capital may not be the largest, most productive city in the state. Yet, these communities thrive in several categories. Let's look at our South Dakota state capital. Pierre is located in the middle of...
PIERRE, SD
WARNING: Scammers Are Targeting South Dakota College Students

Scammers are always looking for their next opportunity, and right now they're targeting college students. With everything that's happened in the past few years, it's understandable that we may have our guard down a little bit when it comes to our own (and our kids) online protection. Scammers know this too. In fact, this is what they're expecting. For the average person, who may be sending their kid to college in these uncertain times, to be more vulnerable than usual.
Iowa Native in New ‘Survivor’ Cast

When the 43rd season of the long-running CBS reality show Survivor returns this fall, the guy portraying himself as the 'Crazy Hawaiian' is actually a native of Iowa. 35-year-old Cody Assenmacher is originally from the tiny Eastern Iowa town of Preston - population 1.013. Years ago, he uprooted his life...
Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

