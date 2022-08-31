Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
How Many Wall Drug Billboards Are There Anyway?
Anyone who's been on a road trip westward has seen the signs. Heck, they span over 650 miles, all the way from Minnesota to Greybull, Wyoming. Seeing the billboards as you head westward reminds you of the long road trips you would take as a child and the anticipation as you began to close in on Wall Drug. It was a brilliant marketing decision and has paid off tremendously, as the historic spot still serves its free ice water and 5-cent coffee to this day.
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member
Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into our family. Those cute faces just steal our hearts, like this little guy's face did with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family.
PETS・
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Two Iowa Cities Were Least Impacted by ‘Great Resignation’
In just about every industry in America, record staffing shortages have become the norm and that lack of workers has had a tremendous impact on how businesses operate. The trimming of the workforce began back when COVID-19 first hit in 2020 and hit its peak during what's now being referred to as the 'Great Resignation'.
South Dakota Capital City Ranks The Best
When it comes to state capital cities many don't get the props they deserve. The state capital may not be the largest, most productive city in the state. Yet, these communities thrive in several categories. Let's look at our South Dakota state capital. Pierre is located in the middle of...
Iowa Siblings Celebrate 150 Years Of Farming Tradition
Imagine owning something for 150 years. With the average life expectancy, we probably won’t be able to personally own anything for 150 years but there are other ways around that. Over three hundred farmers in Iowa celebrated having farmland in their families for over 100 and 150 years of...
WARNING: Scammers Are Targeting South Dakota College Students
Scammers are always looking for their next opportunity, and right now they're targeting college students. With everything that's happened in the past few years, it's understandable that we may have our guard down a little bit when it comes to our own (and our kids) online protection. Scammers know this too. In fact, this is what they're expecting. For the average person, who may be sending their kid to college in these uncertain times, to be more vulnerable than usual.
Nebraska Man Sets World Record Floating Down the Missouri in What?!?
There are quirky stories that you simply cannot love. One recently that caught my eye was a Colorado man rolling a peanut up to the top of Pikes Peak with his nose. This week, the news is out of nearby Nebraska where one man saw a challenge, and took it head-on.
Iowa, South Dakota on List of States Most at Risk for Cyber Attacks
Every time you log on to your computer you're putting your data and personal information at risk. That's not a new development, but it seems to be a real issue in South Dakota and Iowa. Those two states are among the three (along with Kansas) that are targeted most by...
Who Works Harder – Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
Someone once told me, that you work to live not live to work. When you think about that it's true. Just like financial guru, Dave Ramsey has always preached - live like no one else so you can live like no one else. When it comes to working hard, the...
The Ten Most Stolen Vehicles in All of Minnesota
Around 1.7 million vehicles are stolen every year in the U.S. And while the state of Minnesota only accounts for a sliver of that overall number, car thieves are still making their presence known in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. Some vehicles appear to be more valuable to carjackers...
Have Labor Day Off? Thank Senator James Kyle From South Dakota
Labor Day is largely seen as a day off to have a barbeque, maybe enjoy a parade, or as a sign that football season is about to start. Others take the day off and just lounge. Whatever you do with your time off from work on Labor Day, thank South Dakota's James Kyle.
South Dakota Sets Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the September locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up 13 sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in August, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS...
Iowans Can Soon Ditch ATVS To Fly Across Their Farms [VIDEO]
Those were some of the questions I asked myself as I watched a man defy gravity in what I thought was going to be a drone demonstration at the Farm Progress Show. But it is actually neither says Mick Kowitz, CEO of Ryse Aero Technologies. This is the Ryse Recon....
Iowa Native in New ‘Survivor’ Cast
When the 43rd season of the long-running CBS reality show Survivor returns this fall, the guy portraying himself as the 'Crazy Hawaiian' is actually a native of Iowa. 35-year-old Cody Assenmacher is originally from the tiny Eastern Iowa town of Preston - population 1.013. Years ago, he uprooted his life...
Iowa Native Played Unsuspecting Role In History [WATCH]
A video shot in Iowa a quarter of a century ago has some major historical significance. August 31, 2022, was the 25th anniversary of the death of the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer. On that evening in 1997, the People's Princess got into a horrible car accident in Paris. The...
Case IH Introduces Its Latest Autonomous Equipment in Iowa[WATCH]
More and more we are starting to see equipment companies try their hand at autonomy. We saw this in late December when John Deere rolled out its fully automated tractor that was ready for large-scale production and that’s not where it ends. On Tuesday, introduced to the agriculture industry...
