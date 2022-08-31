ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

When do the clocks go back in the UK in 2022?

So long, British Summer Time: you gave us unforgettable heat, a drought, and eventually, rain. As we notice the leaves turning orange, the days beginning to get shorter and a chill in the air, we know autumn is imminent. And with it, the bi-annual time change. When do the clocks...
U.K.
Time Out Global

JR East is offering an unlimited-ride train pass covering eastern Japan

If you’re looking to visit one of Japan’s many gorgeous autumn destinations this year, you might want to consider this new discount rail pass. JR East is offering a special train and shinkansen unlimited ride deal that can be used for three consecutive days between October 14 and 27. This limited-time travel pass is created to commemorate JR East’s 150th anniversary since opening the railways.
TRAFFIC

