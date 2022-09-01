ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

knsiradio.com

Week One Friday Football Results: Spartans, Storm Swarm Opponents

(KNSI) – ROCORI 35, Delano 7: Spartan quarterback Jack Spanier threw for a touchdown and ran for two others as ROCORI rolled against the Tigers. The defense forced a fumble on the first play from scrimmage following a touchback. After an eight-play drive, Spanier punched it in from a yard out on the keeper. Spanier found Hunter Nistler for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the very next offensive play. ROCORI also scored on a five-yard run from Hunter Nistler, a two-yard dive by fullback Luke Van Erp, and a four-yard draw from Spanier.
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day

FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
FOLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection

(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
DANUBE, MN
willmarradio.com

SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
klfdradio.com

ABATE of MN State Motorcycle Rally

The ABATE of Minnesota State Motorcycle Rally is taking place this weekend at the Meeker County Fairgrounds in Litchfield. All kinds of events are scheduled today through Monday. There will be games, live music, tattoo contest, silent auction, memorial ride, food court, camping and more. Admission is $50 for members,...
LITCHFIELD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel

Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
extension.org

What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390

We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud

Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage

SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Centre was heading west when a...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

