knsiradio.com
Week One Friday Football Results: Spartans, Storm Swarm Opponents
(KNSI) – ROCORI 35, Delano 7: Spartan quarterback Jack Spanier threw for a touchdown and ran for two others as ROCORI rolled against the Tigers. The defense forced a fumble on the first play from scrimmage following a touchback. After an eight-play drive, Spanier punched it in from a yard out on the keeper. Spanier found Hunter Nistler for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the very next offensive play. ROCORI also scored on a five-yard run from Hunter Nistler, a two-yard dive by fullback Luke Van Erp, and a four-yard draw from Spanier.
College Football Recruiting: WR/S Jonah Mallberg, Big Lake, Minnesota
Football recruiting profile and scouting report for Big Lake, Minnesota wide receiver and safety Jonah Mallberg
New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day
FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
klfdradio.com
ABATE of MN State Motorcycle Rally
The ABATE of Minnesota State Motorcycle Rally is taking place this weekend at the Meeker County Fairgrounds in Litchfield. All kinds of events are scheduled today through Monday. There will be games, live music, tattoo contest, silent auction, memorial ride, food court, camping and more. Admission is $50 for members,...
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel
Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
krwc1360.com
Last Steps in I-94 Construction Project from Monticello to Clearwater Expected Next Week
Officials with MnDOT say that the very last phases of the multi-year construction project on I-94 in Wright County are now coming into view. MnDOT says that following the Labor Day weekend, crews will be finalizing work on the 15-mile segment between Monticello and Clearwater as a part of the multi-lane expansion project that began in 2019.
The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
CentraCare To Close Their Waite Park COVID Testing Site Saturday
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare will close its COVID-19 curbside testing site in Waite Park Saturday. CentraCare says the decision comes as demand for testing has decreased and alternative testing options have become more available. CentraCare says their COVID testing operations will now move to the Southway Clinic in St. Cloud...
Is This Twin Cities Food Truck Funding A Minnetonka Cult?
It's rarely that I ever hear about cults locally but I'm sure they probably exist. If you believe what these two sisters have to say, and I have to admit, it all sounds quite compelling. You may be familiar with a popular food truck called Bad Rooster. It's been doing...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
This Weekend Is The Last Huge 3 Day Flea Market Of The Season
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage
SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Centre was heading west when a...
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Detour in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week. The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the...
Wallet and Scooter Stolen; Shed Set on Fire in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 4300 block of Thru Street where an unknown suspect forced entry into a locked garage and a basement bedroom window. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says this suspect took change and a wallet. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
