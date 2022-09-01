Read full article on original website
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
New Boston Police seeking help locating 2 suspects in aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The New Boston Police Department is seeking help in finding 2 suspects wanted for aggravated robbery occurring on Aug. 19 in New Boston, Texas. Neyamia Watson and Trazaivian Carlock are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach the suspects. Instead, please call...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.
A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
Man arrested, charged in manslaughter in fatal crash
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The videos above and below are segments on other crimes in Central Texas. Rafe William Kalama, 19, was arrested and charged on Sept. 2 with Manslaughter for a fatal crash in July. James May, 46, was killed on July 30 after Kalama crashed into his...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
KSLA
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
KATV
Larimer County Sheriff's of Colorado; asking for Arkansans to help identify suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are asking for the help of Arkansans to identify a man who attacked two dogs in Wellington, Colorado that has ties to the natural state. According to a post from the agency's Facebook account, the incident happened on...
easttexasradio.com
Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
swark.today
Reginald Featherston receives 50-year sentence for meth possession with intent
The first jury impaneled in the new Hempstead County Courthouse imposed a 50-year sentence on a 49-year-old Hope man. The jury gave Reginald Featherston 40 years in the Arkansas Division of Correction for possession of greater than 10 grams of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, and enhanced that sentence by ten years because the crime was committed in close proximity to a multi-family public housing facility. The jury also gave him 15 years in ADC for possession of drug paraphernalia.
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown man charged with shooting death of girlfriend's son
65-year-old Walter Duermit Jr. allegedly shot Joshua Yeager on July 26 during an argument inside a home in the 1300 block of Little River 170 in Ashdown. Duermit is currently in Little River County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
Lake Charles American Press
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Caddo Parish
An inmate who escaped from a Texas prison was captured early Wednesday morning in Caddo Parish, according to authorities. Charles Spraberry was captured just outside of Shreveport around 8 a.m. following a short car chase. Caddo Parish authorities reported a Louisiana woman who was inside the vehicle with Spraberry has...
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
KTAL
Bossier City man gets 15 years for dealing meth
SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and trafficking meth. Michael C. Francis has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. The 37-year-old and eight other defendants were involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy and pled guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine in Caddo and Bossier Parish.
1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance. Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane […]
Bird Scooters now available in downtown Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are now available for use in downtown Texarkana. The alternate mode of transportation became available this week after city leaders from both sides approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
txktoday.com
Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Gas Station Parking Lot
A Bicyclist has died after being struck by a car in the parking lot of Road Runner in the 4700 block of W. 7th Street. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m Tuesday. According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department a Camaro was traveling east on W. 7th Street when it struck another vehicle turning into a business. The Camaro continued traveling into the parking lot of Road Runner where it hit 20-year-old Joshua Simpsons who was riding his bicycle. The Camaro also struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
