whdh.com
Deadly crash does damage in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
whdh.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea
SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
whdh.com
Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
whdh.com
Weymouth Food Pantry gets assist from local business after organization’s van immobilized by theft
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Weymouth Food Pantry say the Molisse Realty Group donated use of a van for Saturday morning deliveries. The pantry says its own van is waiting on a part, after someone stole a catalytic converter from underneath the vehicle on Thursday, September 1. The...
whdh.com
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich Saturday
HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search was determined to have fallen overboard. The Barnstable County Dive Team was called in around 5:40...
whdh.com
Two people dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning. Police said that two victims are dead from the shooting which happened in the area of Melbourne Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Another person was also shot. Witnesses said that the group was entering a...
whdh.com
Crews battle fire at home in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning. Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames. Firefighters have since gotten the...
whdh.com
DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight
REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
whdh.com
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
Framingham Police: 4 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 4 individuals in a stolen vehicle in Framingham on Thursday afternoon, September 1 in Framingham. “A police officer observed the motor vehicle and ran a query of the license plate. The car was listed as stolen,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater
A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
whdh.com
Parts of Breakheart Reservation reopen Friday
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopened Friday after closing due to wildfires at the end of August. Crews have battled multiple wildfires that flared up in the surrounding woods over the past few weeks. The reservation reopened Friday with signage and DCR staff on hand to...
whdh.com
City of Brockton confirms West Nile Virus in mosquito, schedules spraying
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say the city was notified Friday that a mosquito, which was trapped and tested, was found to have West Nile Virus. The insect was found in the Campello section on Brockton’s south side. Technicians with the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will now spray...
Police: Man hit trooper with car in attempt to evade capture during wild chase on I-495
WESTFORD, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after state police say he hit a trooper with his car in an attempt to evade capture during a wild chase on Interstate 495 early Thursday morning. Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, was arrested on charges of assault and battery...
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
WCVB
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
WCVB
Man assaults couple at Fall River gas station in retaliation, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of assaulting an older couple at a Fall River gas station, but only after he was struck by a man he attacked, according to police. Fall River police said the assaults happened at about...
whdh.com
Neighbor saves family from house fire in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking neighbor saved a mother and two children from a fire in Roslindale Friday night. The family was trapped on the second floor of the two-family home on Delford Street before neighbor Clifford Saint-Jean used a mattress to assist them in escaping out of a window.
