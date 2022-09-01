ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Deadly crash does damage in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while he was walking in Swansea. According to the town’s police department, shortly before 8 p.m. on September 4, the police and fire departments learned that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 6 at Route 195.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich Saturday

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search was determined to have fallen overboard. The Barnstable County Dive Team was called in around 5:40...
HARWICH, MA
whdh.com

Two people dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning. Police said that two victims are dead from the shooting which happened in the area of Melbourne Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Another person was also shot. Witnesses said that the group was entering a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle fire at home in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning. Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames. Firefighters have since gotten the...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Cruiser#Sunbeam Television
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight

REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
REHOBOTH, MA
whdh.com

Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fallriverreporter.com

Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater

A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
HARWICH, MA
whdh.com

Parts of Breakheart Reservation reopen Friday

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopened Friday after closing due to wildfires at the end of August. Crews have battled multiple wildfires that flared up in the surrounding woods over the past few weeks. The reservation reopened Friday with signage and DCR staff on hand to...
SAUGUS, MA
whdh.com

Neighbor saves family from house fire in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking neighbor saved a mother and two children from a fire in Roslindale Friday night. The family was trapped on the second floor of the two-family home on Delford Street before neighbor Clifford Saint-Jean used a mattress to assist them in escaping out of a window.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy