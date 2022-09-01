ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry Grove, IL

Comments / 0

Related
i70sports.com

Vandals Soccer falls to Effingham

Vandals Soccer falls to Effingham, 6 to 2. Mihir Patel and Matheus Alves had the goals for the Vandals. They will be off until Tuesday when they will have their first South Central Conference match of the season at North Mac at 5 pm.
EFFINGHAM, IL
i70sports.com

Altamont Soccer beats Carlyle

The Altamont Indians Soccer Team picked up a road win on Thursday at Carlyle. The Indians were 4 to 0 winners over Carlyle with Devon Sloan, Kenny Robbins, Josh Overton and Max Runge all scoring goals for the Indians. Altamont will be back in action at 11 am on Saturday as they will travel to Olney.
ALTAMONT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy