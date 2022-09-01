The Altamont Indians Soccer Team picked up a road win on Thursday at Carlyle. The Indians were 4 to 0 winners over Carlyle with Devon Sloan, Kenny Robbins, Josh Overton and Max Runge all scoring goals for the Indians. Altamont will be back in action at 11 am on Saturday as they will travel to Olney.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO