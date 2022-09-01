Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Vandals Soccer falls to Effingham
Vandals Soccer falls to Effingham, 6 to 2. Mihir Patel and Matheus Alves had the goals for the Vandals. They will be off until Tuesday when they will have their first South Central Conference match of the season at North Mac at 5 pm.
i70sports.com
Altamont Soccer beats Carlyle
The Altamont Indians Soccer Team picked up a road win on Thursday at Carlyle. The Indians were 4 to 0 winners over Carlyle with Devon Sloan, Kenny Robbins, Josh Overton and Max Runge all scoring goals for the Indians. Altamont will be back in action at 11 am on Saturday as they will travel to Olney.
