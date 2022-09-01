ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
Diane Warren’s Secret: Award-Winning Songwriter Reveals Technique Through the Decades

Diane Warren is considered to be one of the most iconic musicians of all time as she wrote several legendary tracks that made her an award-winning songwriter. Recently, she finally revealed her songwriting techniques through the decades. Speaking to American Songwriter, the Grammy Award-winning composer said her process is simple,...
The 1975, Taylor Swift Collab on ‘Midnights? Matty Healy Finally Reveals the TRUTH

Earlier this week, an alleged leaked tracklist of Taylor Swift's upcoming album made rounds online and it featured a band that many fans know and love. Recently, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy finally broke his silence and revealed the truth behind the rumored collaboration. According to the rumored tracklist, Swift...
