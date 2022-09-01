Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2838-2840 Webb Avenue in Kingsbridge, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for two four-story residential buildings at 2838-2840 Webb Avenue in Kingsbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 197th Street and Reservoir Avenue, the lots are near the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Eric Delafraz under the Webb Avenue 1 LLC is listed as the owner behind both applications.
New York YIMBY
439-441 West 54th Street Progresses in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Façade work is finishing up on 439-441 West 54th Street, a seven-story residential building in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by ODA and developed by Yaus Special Clinton District LLC, the 66-foot-tall structure will yield 28 condominium units spread across 38,850 square feet, for an average of 1,170 square feet apiece. Cornerstone Structures is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Ninth and Tenth Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Claremont Hall’s Façade Nears Completion at 100 Claremont Avenue in Morningside Heights, Manhattan
Construction is nearing completion on Claremont Hall, a 41-story residential tower at 100 Claremont Avenue in Morningside Heights, Manhattan. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Lendlease, Daiwa House Texas, and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, the 354,000-square-foot structure will yield 165 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts as well as classrooms, office space, and faculty housing for Union Theological Seminary. Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the corner of Claremont Avenue and West 122nd Street.
New York YIMBY
LPC Approves Renovations at 32 Avenue of the Americas in Tribeca, Manhattan
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) has approved proposals to complete ground-floor renovations and lighting enhancements on 32 Avenue of the Americas, a 27-story Art Deco office tower in Tribeca. Completed in 1932 by Ralph Thomas Walker of Voorhees, Gmelin and Walker, the building features a landmarked façade and lobby with extensive mosaic murals by Hildreth Meière.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 183A 13th Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 183A 13th Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Located between Third and Fourth Avenues, the interior lot is a short walk from the 4th Avenue-9th Street subway station, serviced by the F, G, and R trains. Sam Brach is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2948 Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 2948 Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. Located between Neptune Avenue and Ocean View Avenue, the lot is near the Ocean Parkway subway station, serviced by the Q train. Lev Kheyfets under the Brighton 4th Condo LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Clinic’s Façade Nears Completion at 70 Atlantic Avenue in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn
Façade work is finishing up on the NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Clinic, a five-story medical facility at 70 Atlantic Avenue in the River Park master plan in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Fortis Property Group, the 89-foot-tall structure spans 160,000 square feet. The site was formerly occupied by the 12-story The Long Island College Hospital, which was purchased by NYU Langone Hospitals for $10.1 million in 2014 and subsequently demolished. Skanska USA Building is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 339 Hicks Street and located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Hicks Street.
New York YIMBY
Moxy Lower East Side’s Exterior Wraps Up at 145 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
Exterior work is wrapping up on the Moxy Lower East Side, an 18-story hotel tower at 145 Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Stonehill & Taylor Architects and developed by Lightstone Group, the 127,000-square-foot structure will yield 303 guest rooms, a Japanese restaurant, two bars, a subterranean nightclub, and an outdoor rooftop lounge. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Bowery and Broome Street.
New York YIMBY
151-165 Broome Street
Excavation Work Progresses at 151-165 Broome Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Excavation work is progressing at 151-165 Broome Street, the site of a two-building affordable housing complex on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Grand Street Guild Housing Development Fund Company, Grand Street Guild East Housing Development Fund Company, Southeast Grand Street Guild Housing Development Fund Company, and Clinton Broome Development LLC, the project consists of the 15-story “Building 3-5” at 165 Broome Street and 16-story “Building 3-6” at 151 Broome Street, and will yield a combined total of 480 units. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located within the Seward Park Extension master plan and bound by Broome Street to the north, Pitt Street to the east, and Clinton Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Work Progresses at 151-165 Broome Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
