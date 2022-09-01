Excavation Work Progresses at 151-165 Broome Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Excavation work is progressing at 151-165 Broome Street, the site of a two-building affordable housing complex on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Grand Street Guild Housing Development Fund Company, Grand Street Guild East Housing Development Fund Company, Southeast Grand Street Guild Housing Development Fund Company, and Clinton Broome Development LLC, the project consists of the 15-story “Building 3-5” at 165 Broome Street and 16-story “Building 3-6” at 151 Broome Street, and will yield a combined total of 480 units. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located within the Seward Park Extension master plan and bound by Broome Street to the north, Pitt Street to the east, and Clinton Street to the west.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO