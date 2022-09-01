ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State

Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis

An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
Leach Memphis press conference

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Memphis. Following is the transcript:. Question: What did you see from your team tonight?. Leach: I thought there were two games. Two-thirds of the game I thought we played really well. I was kind...
LIVE GAME THREAD: Mississippi State vs. Memphis

The Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off the 2022 college football season vs. the Memphis Tigers. Tonight’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. We want you to discuss today’s game with...
No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
College football playoff could expand soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college football playoff expansion board votes to expand the playoff field to 12 teams by the 2026 season. The current CFB is limited to just four teams, which has made it extremely difficult for any school outside the power five to get in. The expanded...
Friday sports: DeSoto Central handles Gators

Two teams looking to bounce back from tough losses met Friday night in week two of the DeSoto County high school football season. An early indication of how Friday’s game between Lake Cormorant and DeSoto Central would go happened in the first minute and a half of the contest, shortly after the Gators had stalled in their initial drive off the opening kick off and punted the ball away to the Jaguars.
Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
Southaven PD finds missing woman

UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
Stolen Plane In Mississippi

A suspect could face charges of making terrorist threats and grand larceny after stealing a plane in Mississippi. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.
Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a Memphis woman abducted while jogging last week. Eliza Fletcher went missing early Friday morning after jogging near the University of Memphis. This situation has much of the community reeling, especially those on the University of Memphis campus. Cleotha Abston, 38, remains...
Vigil held for missing Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church. It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza. A resident who attended the vigil said, “It’s just awful to...
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family releases a statement about Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted near the University of Memphis. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.
