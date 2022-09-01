Read full article on original website
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Memphis in Season Opener
Mississippi State hopes to open up the 2022 season with a big win against Memphis.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State
Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
LIVE GAME THREAD: Mississippi State vs. Memphis
The Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off the 2022 college football season vs. the Memphis Tigers. Tonight’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. We want you to discuss today’s game with...
Memphis District Laymen set to tee up with Penny Hardaway
The Memphis District Laymen, which is composed of 72 Baptist churches in the City of Memphis, has joined with University of Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway to host the official golf tournament of the Southern Heritage Classic. The debut of the Penny Hardaway Memphis...
actionnews5.com
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
actionnews5.com
College football playoff could expand soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college football playoff expansion board votes to expand the playoff field to 12 teams by the 2026 season. The current CFB is limited to just four teams, which has made it extremely difficult for any school outside the power five to get in. The expanded...
Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's 49-23 Win Over Memphis
Mississippi State football opened the 2022 season with a dominant win over Memphis on Saturday.
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis
An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: DeSoto Central handles Gators
Two teams looking to bounce back from tough losses met Friday night in week two of the DeSoto County high school football season. An early indication of how Friday’s game between Lake Cormorant and DeSoto Central would go happened in the first minute and a half of the contest, shortly after the Gators had stalled in their initial drive off the opening kick off and punted the ball away to the Jaguars.
Dak Prescott Hints at Possible Return to Starkville
Could former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott be returning for the team's first game of the season against Memphis?
East T-Stem High School stripped of 2018 state championship, among other punishments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — East T-Stem High School will have to return all awards, forfeit matches, and pay fines, during the four school years in question. Memphis-Shelby County Schools is reviewing the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) recent decision to discipline East T-STEM High School for violations that reportedly occurred as early as 2017, according to a press release.
Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
Missing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher: What we know so far
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area. New details emerge as police said they have found the SUV in question and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at this time. Below […]
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Alleged Captor Of Memphis Mother In Custody
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the …
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
actionnews5.com
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family releases a statement about Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted near the University of Memphis. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.
actionnews5.com
Vigil held for missing Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vigil was held for Eliza Fletcher at Second Presbyterian Church. It has been 24 hours since the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, and today friends and family gathered in support of each other and Eliza. A resident who attended the vigil said, “It’s just awful to...
Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger's disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — An arrest has been made in the abduction of a jogger in Tennessee, and though she hasn't been found, police said they believe she suffered serious injuries. The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and...
