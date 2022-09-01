ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EWN

Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ Writes Off $200 Million Worth Of CAD Investment To Celsius Network

Canadian investment management firm CDPQ has written off its $200 million investment to Celsius network. The firm had earlier invested its stake in Celsius in October 2022. Leading investment management firm for pension and other Government funds in Quebec, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, popularly referred to as CDPQ, has written off $200 million worth of CAD investment to troubled crypto lender platform Celsius Network.
EWN

Liquidators Given Permission To Examine Three Arrows Capital’s Assets

Three Arrows Capital liquidators have been granted access to records of assets of the crypto hedge fund. The liquidators have so far managed to gain control of over $40 million worth of assets. Creditors have claimed as much as $2.8 billion, and this figure could go higher. Liquidators of Three...
EWN

Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers

Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
EWN

Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model

Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
EWN

EWN

