Celsius Claims KeyFi Stole Million Of Dollars And Laundered Crypto Through Tornado Cash In New Filing
Celsius claims that KeyFi stole millions in crypto from the now-bankrupt crypto lender. The company’s filing claims that KeyFi CEO Jason Stone mismanaged and embezzled Celsius digital assets on several occasions. Stone is also accused of using company coins to purchase NFTs like Crypto Punks and leveraging sanctioned cryptocurrency...
Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ Writes Off $200 Million Worth Of CAD Investment To Celsius Network
Canadian investment management firm CDPQ has written off its $200 million investment to Celsius network. The firm had earlier invested its stake in Celsius in October 2022. Leading investment management firm for pension and other Government funds in Quebec, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, popularly referred to as CDPQ, has written off $200 million worth of CAD investment to troubled crypto lender platform Celsius Network.
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
Crypto Rugpull Alert: SudoRare NFT Exchange Disappears After Stealing $800,000 Worth Of User Funds
SudoRare NFT exchange has abandoned its project and has stolen nearly $800,000 worth of user funds. The project went offline within six hours of launching after deleting all of its official social media accounts. An NFT exchange dubbed SudoRare has disappeared after scamming and draining users’ crypto funds worth $800,000....
The Price Of TONCOIN Surges After Telegram Founder Floats The Idea Of “NFT Like Smart Contracts” To Auction Usernames
Founder of Telegram Pavel Durov teases creating a new marketplace to auction usernames. Durov’s idea seems to have been inspired by the TON DNS auction conducted by the open network earlier in July. Pavel Durov, the founder of the instant messaging application Telegram has suggested a new idea that...
Tether’s (USDT) $8.5 Billion Commerical Paper Holdings Validated By BDO Audit
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether released the latest report on its reserves. The report was independently audited by BDO, a major accounting firm ranked in the top five globally. Friday’s audit revealed a further reduction in the firm’s commercial paper holdings over the last quarter. Cash holdings and bank...
Crypto Proponents Unite To Demand The Release Of Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev
Several crypto advocates have come forward to launch online petitions aimed at freeing Alexey Pertsev out of prison. Pertsev is a developer of the Tornado Cash app and was recently arrested on suspicions of fraud and asset confiscation. The arrest of Alexey Pertsev, the developer associated with the infamous Tornado...
Liquidators Given Permission To Examine Three Arrows Capital’s Assets
Three Arrows Capital liquidators have been granted access to records of assets of the crypto hedge fund. The liquidators have so far managed to gain control of over $40 million worth of assets. Creditors have claimed as much as $2.8 billion, and this figure could go higher. Liquidators of Three...
Derivatives Protocol DyDX Blocks User Accounts Linked With Sanctioned Ethereum Mixer App Tornado Cash
DyDX has blocked user accounts linked with Tornado Cash. DyDX has joined a growing list of platforms who have been actively blocking user accounts of people who had earlier been in contact with sanctioned Tornado Cash app. In an updated blog post, derivatives protocol DyDX has confirmed that it has...
Ethereum Devs Announce $1 Million Bug Bounty And Confirm September Timeframe For The Merge
Developers working on Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake released an update ahead of the anticipated event. The Merge bug country program was bumped up as much as $1 million for critical bugs and vulnerabilities. September 6 marks the first major Merge upgrade dubbed Bellatrix. Developers also plan to shut down...
Ripple is Interested in Acquiring Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Assets: Reuters Report
San Francisco-based company Ripple Labs Inc is potentially interested in purchasing assets of bankrupt Crypto Lender: Celsius. Ripple is actively looking for market opportunities to “strategically scale the company,” according to Ripple’s spokesperson. The company was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 over...
Binance Labs Invests in Cross-Chain Staking Protocol Ankr After $500 Million Web3 Fund
Ankr protocol has received fresh capital from Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital arm. The exact amount invested remains undisclosed at press time. The pair previously collaborated to build out key infrastructure for the BNB Chain. Ankr provides support by delivering DeFi composability to BNB Liquid Staking as well. Zhao’s...
Hodlnaut Lays Off 80% Of Its Staff To Reduce The Firm’s Expenditure
Crypto lender platform Hodlnaut has laid off 80% of its staff. In a blog post published Friday, the firm added how the decision to lay off employees has been taken to reduce the firm’s expenditure. Troubled crypto lender platform Hodlnaut has laid off 80% of its staff to reduce...
Crypto Exchange Hotbit Suspends Transactions As Authorities Investigate Its Former Employee
Crypto exchange Hotbit has suspended its crypto transactions. Hotbit’s former management employee is undergoing a criminal investigation due to which the exchange had to suspend its transactions temporarily. The exchange later added that the exact time of resumptions cannot be determined at the moment. One of Asia’s leading cryptocurrency...
Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers
Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
Troubled Crypto Exchange Zipmex Receives Three Month Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
Zipmex has finally been granted a three month creditor protection from the Singapore court. Per a Bloomberg report, the court’s decision will be instrumental in guarding the firm against third-party lawsuits and claims, enabling the exchange to come up with a useful funding plan. Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex was...
Polkadot Stablecoin Depegs Following $1.2 Billion Acala Network Exploit
Acala network, the defi protocol for Polkadot, has suffered a breach, and its stablecoin depegged from the dollar. Acala Network’s aUSD stablecoin currently sits below $1, dropping as low as 0.58 at one point. It is reported that hackers collected approximately $1.2 Billion $AUSD. Polkadot’s decentralized finance protocol Akala...
Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model
Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
Galaxy Digital And Genesis Trading Top Officials File For $500 Million Crypto Fund
A new SEC filing revealed a $500 million crypto fund dubbed DBA Crypto Fund I LP. Top executives from Convex, Galaxy, and Genesis spearhead the fund, per details from the filing. The massive fund could serve as an extra lifeline for Galaxy Digital and Genesis Trading. Both firms recently recorded...
Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Must Stay In Jail For 90 Days, Netherland Court Announces
The Netherland court has announced its decision to retain Pertsev in custody. Alleged developer of Tornado cash app must stay in jail for 90 days. Per a CoinDesk report, the alleged developer of the Ethereum mixer app Tornado Cash app must stay in jail for 90 days pending trial, the Netherland court announced its decision on Wednesday.
