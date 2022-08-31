PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO