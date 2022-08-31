ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

abc12.com

Brown City man dies, woman injured in alleged drunken driving crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a Brown City man who died in a crash on Woodward Avenue over the weekend was speeding and intoxicated. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Brody Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 north on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control in a curve.
BROWN CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by  the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
PONTIAC, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.  The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County deputy suspended for 'wrongdoing' alleged online

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy has been suspended without pay for wrongdoing, according to a news release. Sheriff Michael Bouchard wrote in the Monday release that an investigation of the unnamed employee in the agency's Corrections Division began after someone spotted allegations of wrongdoing online. The deputy has worked in the Sheriff's Office for five months, assigned to the Oakland County Jail. The Sheriff's Office did not specify the nature of the allegations against the employee.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint fire chief says nobody found inside collapsed building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
HARPER WOODS, MI

