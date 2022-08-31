Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Related
fox2detroit.com
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
abc12.com
Brown City man dies, woman injured in alleged drunken driving crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a Brown City man who died in a crash on Woodward Avenue over the weekend was speeding and intoxicated. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Brody Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 north on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control in a curve.
Reckless driver flees rollover crash on foot, is struck and killed by second vehicle
After rolling his vehicle into the median on I-94, a driver attempted to escape on foot and was fatally hit on the opposite side of the freeway. Michigan State Police responded to the initial crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
fox2detroit.com
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
Detroit News
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
20-year-old man killed after being ejected during crash on Woodward Ave.
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead, and his passenger is hospitalized following a crash in Pontiac Sunday morning. Police say Brody Thompson, 20, of Brown City, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street at around 1:45 a.m when the crash occurred.
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Oakland County deputy suspended for 'wrongdoing' alleged online
An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy has been suspended without pay for wrongdoing, according to a news release. Sheriff Michael Bouchard wrote in the Monday release that an investigation of the unnamed employee in the agency's Corrections Division began after someone spotted allegations of wrongdoing online. The deputy has worked in the Sheriff's Office for five months, assigned to the Oakland County Jail. The Sheriff's Office did not specify the nature of the allegations against the employee.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Flint fire chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
State police K9 bites Detroit police officer during chase of carjack suspect
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is recovering after getting attacked and bitten by a Michigan State Police K-9 Thursday night while running after a carjacking suspect. "It's pretty bad, it's a significant bite in his left arm," said DPD Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "There was a significant puncture...
"We’re still all in disbelief." Friend remembers double homicide victim
“Man, my heart sank. Just a wonderful brotha. So much more than a co-worker. He touched so many lives and touched so many people," Maynard said.
Commerce Township teen missing for two weeks found in Detroit
A missing 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found by police in northwest Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to track down Laken Elezabeth Lewis on Saturday after she went missing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
deadlinedetroit.com
After Deadline Detroit's bad cops investigation, city started hiding most officer discipline
In early May, a week after we published a lengthy investigation on the Detroit Police Department's struggle to hold bad cops to account, Chief James White touted his department for its transparency, noting it provided the thousands of pages of disciplinary records that underpinned our review. Behind the scenes, however,...
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Decomposed body found in alley on Detroit's westside, police say
Detroit police confirm a decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alley near Colfax Street on Detroit's westside.
Comments / 2