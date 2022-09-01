ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Princess Diana 25 Years After Her Tragic Death

By Iris Goldsztajn
 4 days ago

It's hard to believe that Princess Diana died 25 years ago , but Aug. 31 marked that tragic anniversary.

As expected, people around the world—both those who were close to her and those who only knew her from her picture in the papers—paid tribute to the late beloved princess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qq3BQ_0hdyggKl00

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

Prince Harry went first, a few days before the anniversary, when he played in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Aspen .

In his speech, the Duke of Sussex explained that he and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded Sentebale in honor of their respective mothers, and that the name means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho, a nod to Diana's favorite flower.

"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten," the prince said (via Today ). "I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KI9JG_0hdyggKl00

(Image credit: Photo by Peter Turnley / Getty)

Then there was Sir Elton John, who knew Diana during her life and who sang "Candle in the Wind" at her funeral. He posted a very joyful photo of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote, "You will always be missed."

Then there's Charles, Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, who simply posted a photo of the flag on top of their childhood home, Althorp, flying at half-mast. This is a traditional way to pay respects to someone who has passed. The earl shared the photo without comment.

And last but certainly not least, there were the crowds that gathered outside Kensington Palace in London (the princess' former home) and in Paris (the city where she lost her life), comforting one another, laying wreaths, photographs, flowers and mementos to celebrate Diana's short but impactful life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421vwj_0hdyggKl00

(Image credit: Photo by SOPA Images / Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZgb2_0hdyggKl00

(Image credit: Photo by SOPA Images / Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvkab_0hdyggKl00

(Image credit: Photo by Kiran Ridley / Getty)

