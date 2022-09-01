ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jet Set Radio spiritual successor Bomb Rush Cyberfunk hit with another delay

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSUxC_0hdyga2P00

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the Jet-Set-Radio-alike skating game from the devs behind Lethal League, has been delayed until summer next year.

We've been waiting on this one for a while now. When we were getting excited about it all the way back in the halcyon days of 2020, we were expecting it to come out the following year. Then the development updates started saying 2022, and now here we are, eyes still fixed on a receding horizon as a tweet from Team Reptile sends the game sliding back to summer 2023 .

If you've not been following Bomb Rush Cyberfunk's development, it's a very deliberate spiritual successor to beloved Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio. The game sees players freerun, skateboard, and BMX around a cel-shaded city in order to cover it in graffiti and challenge rival crews for turf. You can use your personal boostpack (which everyone apparently has in this gleaming vision of the future) to pull off Tony Hawk-style tricks and, most tantalisingly, the game promises that you will "encounter a lot of weirdos". Just like real life.

Better a delayed game than a bad one, of course, but hopefully this is the last delay Bomb Rush Cyberfunk needs before it's ready to go. In screenshots and videos the game already looks very Jet Set indeed, and the involvement of JSR's original composer, Hideki Naganuma , has my JSRF-weaned brain clapping along like a baby seal to the soundtrack. But Team Reptile says that releasing the game this year "will not take it to a level" that the devs "would be personally satisfied with". Next year it is, then.

If you want to wait impatiently with the rest of us, you can find the game's Steam page (which still proclaims a now-incorrect release date of 2022 at time of writing) right here .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
PC Gamer

Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life

Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before. Valve has made some very big, influential games over the past 25 years, but it hasn't made a lot of games. You can literally count them on the fingers of one hand—and that number is mainly made up of sequels (Dota 2), spinoffs (Dota Underlords), and tech demos for new hardware (Aperture Desk Job). It's not really a problem on the business side of things because Steam is the proverbial money printer go brrr, but an awful lot of gamers sure would like it if Valve would get back to making the games they love, like it used to.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 lost sector rotation for the Season of Plunder

Knowing the Destiny 2 lost sector rotation is a good way to get ahead of which mini-dungeons are coming up in the game, and what exotic armor type you can hope to farm from them. As with the last few seasons, Bungie has added some powerful exotic armor pieces that you can only get by running Legend or Master lost sector's solo. There are also lots of exotics from previous seasons you can only get this way as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

2K's 'quality of life' change for BioShock is that Linux users can't play it anymore

New patches to the BioShock games added an unnecessary launcher that's causing havoc for players on Steam Decks and Linux desktops. Recent updates to the remastered versions of BioShock 1 and 2, plus BioShock Infinite, have rendered the games unplayable for Linux users. The patches, which are called "Quality of life updates" in the accompanying patch notes (opens in new tab), only make two deliberate changes: adding 2K account linking, and forcing the games to run through the 2K launcher "which includes a Store to purchase new content" after they boot from Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
PC Gamer

Images allegedly from Bloober Team's pitch for a Silent Hill 2 remake have leaked

Rumors that new Silent Hill games are in the works were all but confirmed when Konami issued a DMCA strike on a previous leak. That leak, which included concept art signed by the original games' art director Masahiro Ito, seemed to come from a new Silent Hill set in Britain. However, there have also been rumors of a Silent Hill 2 remake being developed by Bloober Team, the divisive studio behind The Medium, Blair Witch, and the Layers of Fear series.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Mortuary Assistant is already being made into a movie

Publisher DreadXP may also be looking into more film adaptations in the future. According to a press release from DreadXP and its parent company, Epic Pictures Group, The Mortuary Assistant (opens in new tab) is being made into a movie. The first-person indie horror game where you play the part of an employee at a haunted funeral home blew up after its August 2 release thanks to its unique premise and atmosphere, as well as attention from streamers and YouTubers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethal League#Spiritual Successor#Video Game#Team Reptile#Jsr
PC Gamer

Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?

There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Callisto Protocol director appears to glorify crunch culture, then walks it back

Striking Distance CEO and The Callisto Protocol director Glen Schofield has walked back a tweet appearing to glorify crunch culture after it received backlash online. It's since been deleted, but was screenshotted (opens in new tab) and uploaded to Twitter by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier. "We are working 6-7 days a week, nobody's forcing us. Exhaustion, tired, Covid but we're working," Schofield's tweet read. "Bugs, glitches, perf fixes. 1 last pass through audio. 12-15hr days. This is gaming. Hard work. Lunch, dinner working. You do it 'cause you love it."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Battle across a hand-drawn cyber wasteland in this stylish puzzle platformer

The metroidvania action of Haak is ready to go after two years in Early Access. Amid a pretty good year for games in that nebulous puzzle-platformer genre the metroidvania you might have been forgiven for missing the release of Haak, stylized as HAAK, a stylish example of it that dropped a little over a week ago on Steam. Haak's vibe is a kind of cyberpunk world that's gone to absolute apocalyptic wasteland trash.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New Tales from the Borderlands demo shows off adjustable QTE difficulty that won't affect your story

And three loveable losers who show us what 0% skill and 100% passion look like. New Tales from the Borderlands was revealed at Gamescom (opens in new tab)last month, and I got to see the new extended gameplay reveal ahead of its announcement at PAX West. The spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands is headed up by Gearbox Studio Quebec and features an interactive story from head writer Dr Lin Joyce—who literally has a PhD in narrative system design.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's a chunky new Homeworld 3 gameplay trailer about an ambush

Gravelly comms voices, honestly, just ain't anything better. The latest look at Homeworld 3 beats out past (opens in new tab) eyefuls of gameplay by about three minutes, which I like quite a bit. You know why? It has lots more nice sweeping space ships and gravelly radio comms chatter and ancient, arcane megastructures.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

If you were a videogame, what kind of game would you be and why?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. Thanks to HenrykForkbeard, who posed this question on the PC Gamer forum, asking. "If you were a video game, what genre/type of game would you be and why? (Extra credit for a story/character description)." It's definitely a much more interesting query than "what kind of tree would you be", a question that only rarely lets you know which people are messy dating sims.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy