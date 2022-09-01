Read full article on original website
Related
K-State Salina adds bachelor's degree in aviation management
With workforce demands in all aviation industry sectors rising worldwide, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor's degree in aviation management — one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country — to ease industry needs. "Being employed at airports...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castellon-Benitez, Jose Antonio; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Outside warrant/NCIC...
Hung jury: Kan. woman's trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jury announced Thursday that it could not reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 35 hours over six days in Dana Chandler's trial. Chandler, now 62,...
Salina Family Healthcare Center receives awards
Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) recently was recognized for its community healthcare work. SFHC received four award badges from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The awards are as follows. The Health Center Quality Leader award is presented to community health centers that achieve top 30 percent best overall performance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dickinson County Commission proclaims Sept. 9 Seniors Day
The Dickinson County Commission proclaimed Friday as Seniors Day, a time to celebrate senior citizens. The Dickinson County Senior Network has planned an event at the Abilene Community Center which will spotlight the various programs and resources available to seniors in the county.
Kansas man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7 p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles southeast of Manhattan. The driver...
Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight
From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local first responders, USD 305 and SRHC staff train for active shooters
This week the Salina Police Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Regional Health Center, and USD 305 staff participated in active shooter training. Salina Regional Health Center was gracious enough to provide a space to train, provided role players, and were able to train their staff along with officers, deputies, and EMS personnel. Thank you SRHC for the continued support and partnership in this endeavor. Great training and experience for all involved.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Southeast of Saline Pregame Show: 6:30 p.m. Southeast of Saline football vs. Beloit at Beloit: 7 p.m. with video coverage on Salina Post. KIN Scoreboard Show: 10 p.m. Saturday. MRN Nascar Live: 8...
August COVID-19 statistics for Saline County
There were 652 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of August, up from the 584 cases reported in the previous month, and the 613 cases reported in August 2021. Hospitalizations remained low for most of the month. Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently five people being treated for COVID-19 (down from 14 reported in-patients at the same time last month).
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BATES, MAXWELL CONNOR; 22; Kansas City, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
This Day in Weather History: Salina sizzled in 2000
In 2000, record heat continued to broil parts of central and south-central Kansas. Salina was torched by their hottest temperature ever in the month of September when the mercury soared to a sizzling 110 degrees while Wichita baked in 108 degree heat. This tied Sept. 3, 1947, for the Air Capital's hottest temperature ever for September.
SPONSORED: APAC Kansas, Incorporated, is hiring!
APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
T-Bird teams finish 6th, 9th at Masterson Twilight Invitational
HUTCHINSON - Under the lights to open their 2022 campaign, the Cloud County Community College women's cross country would finish sixth alongside a ninth-place finish from the Cloud County men at the 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Invitational hosted by Hutchinson Community College at Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson on Thursday.
Four Wildcats reach endzone in K-State win over South Dakota
MANHATTAN — Deuce Vaughn ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, three other Kansas State players reached the end zone on the ground, and the Wildcats ran their way to a 34-0 season-opening victory over South Dakota on Saturday night. Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, who was just 11 of...
Volunteer Work Day Oct. 1 at Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum
LINDSBORG - Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum is inviting the community to pick out some work clothes, roll up their sleeves, and come out on Oct. 1 to spruce up the museum’s buildings and grounds. Caroline de Filippis, community development director, said this is a perfect opportunity...
Salina man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Salina man died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver...
Solomon travels to Rural-Vista to take on new-look Heat
As the high school football season gets underway across the state of Kansas, the Solomon Gorillas will travel east to open their 2022 campaign in Rural-Vista. The Gorillas dominated this league contest in 2021, handing the Heat a 64-0 loss, but a reloaded Rural-Vista squad will be waiting for them with one of the most loaded freshman classes in recent memory.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0