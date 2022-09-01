ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Salina Post

K-State Salina adds bachelor's degree in aviation management

With workforce demands in all aviation industry sectors rising worldwide, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor's degree in aviation management — one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country — to ease industry needs. "Being employed at airports...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castellon-Benitez, Jose Antonio; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Outside warrant/NCIC...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Family Healthcare Center receives awards

Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) recently was recognized for its community healthcare work. SFHC received four award badges from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The awards are as follows. The Health Center Quality Leader award is presented to community health centers that achieve top 30 percent best overall performance...
SALINA, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Education
State
Oklahoma State
Geary County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
Salina Post

Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight

From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Local first responders, USD 305 and SRHC staff train for active shooters

This week the Salina Police Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Regional Health Center, and USD 305 staff participated in active shooter training. Salina Regional Health Center was gracious enough to provide a space to train, provided role players, and were able to train their staff along with officers, deputies, and EMS personnel. Thank you SRHC for the continued support and partnership in this endeavor. Great training and experience for all involved.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Southeast of Saline Pregame Show: 6:30 p.m. Southeast of Saline football vs. Beloit at Beloit: 7 p.m. with video coverage on Salina Post. KIN Scoreboard Show: 10 p.m. Saturday. MRN Nascar Live: 8...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

August COVID-19 statistics for Saline County

There were 652 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of August, up from the 584 cases reported in the previous month, and the 613 cases reported in August 2021. Hospitalizations remained low for most of the month. Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently five people being treated for COVID-19 (down from 14 reported in-patients at the same time last month).
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BATES, MAXWELL CONNOR; 22; Kansas City, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Salina sizzled in 2000

In 2000, record heat continued to broil parts of central and south-central Kansas. Salina was torched by their hottest temperature ever in the month of September when the mercury soared to a sizzling 110 degrees while Wichita baked in 108 degree heat. This tied Sept. 3, 1947, for the Air Capital's hottest temperature ever for September.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: APAC Kansas, Incorporated, is hiring!

APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird teams finish 6th, 9th at Masterson Twilight Invitational

HUTCHINSON - Under the lights to open their 2022 campaign, the Cloud County Community College women's cross country would finish sixth alongside a ninth-place finish from the Cloud County men at the 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Invitational hosted by Hutchinson Community College at Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson on Thursday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina man dies after motorcycle, car crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Salina man died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Solomon travels to Rural-Vista to take on new-look Heat

As the high school football season gets underway across the state of Kansas, the Solomon Gorillas will travel east to open their 2022 campaign in Rural-Vista. The Gorillas dominated this league contest in 2021, handing the Heat a 64-0 loss, but a reloaded Rural-Vista squad will be waiting for them with one of the most loaded freshman classes in recent memory.
SOLOMON, KS
