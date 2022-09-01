Read full article on original website
BBC
Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
BBC
Bow stabbing: Teenager dead and another critical after 'disturbance'
A teenager has been stabbed to death and another seriously wounded during a violent disturbance in east London. The Met Police was called to a fight "involving a large number of people" at Lichfield Road in Bow shortly after midnight. Two males were taken to hospital with knife wounds but...
BBC
Slough murder victim named by police
A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police. Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old from Liverpool is being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police. Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Olivia was shot...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'
A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC
David Ford: Sheffield man in court and victim named in murder inquiry
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car. David Ford, 62, died after being hit by a vehicle on Cricket Inn Road, in Park Hill, Sheffield, on Saturday. Jermaine Richards, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday. He...
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Arsonist 'enjoyed' destroying schools and churches
A teenager responsible for a string of devastating arson attacks on schools and churches has been given a hospital order. Johnny Brady, 19, caused millions of pounds of damage and disrupted the education of thousands of children between October and December 2020, Derby Crown Court heard. Brady "enjoyed" watching the...
BBC
Robert Templeton jailed over 'Aladdin's cave' of weapons
A man who admitted having an "Aladdin's cave" of weapons and bomb components in his home has been jailed for a year. Robert James Templeton, 36, had pleaded guilty to having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances. A court previously heard he was preparing for an economic breakdown. On...
BBC
Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest over Liverpool shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their house in Liverpool on 22 August. Merseyside Police said a suspect had been...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support
The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support. Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July. Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on...
