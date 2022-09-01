ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
wlrn.org

Florida cities look to snuff out smoking on beaches

Visiting from Johnson City, Tenn., Paul and Gail Odom hadn’t noticed people smoking or cigarette butts strewn on the sand as they strolled along the lapping Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday morning. But shortly after being told about a proposed change that would ban smoking cigarettes on Panama City...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE DANIELLE, TROPICAL STORM EARL, AND THIRD SYSTEM ON THE MOVE

TWO SYSTEMS EAST OF FLORIDA…TROPICS GETTING BUSY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, September 4, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle is again a hurricane, Earl remains a tropical storm, and now there is a new tropical wave far east of Florida being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS

NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA: TROPICAL DEPRESSION EXPECTED

One With 80 Percent Chance Of Development… Another Now Showing 30 Percent Chance Of Growth… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com 2PM UPDATE – AUGUST 29, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center shows that one tropical wave east of Florida remains likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW

OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
