7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
wlrn.org
Wellspring: Why some rural Florida families are forced to depend on bottled water
Samantha Kimmel and her husband bought their home in Suwannee County with the dream of creating a homestead. Unlike many other locals, they aren’t trying to farm for a living. But Kimmel’s eyes light up when she talks about her plans: Gardens full of food and cows grazing behind her home. Chickens and hogs and self-sufficiency.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
wlrn.org
Florida cities look to snuff out smoking on beaches
Visiting from Johnson City, Tenn., Paul and Gail Odom hadn’t noticed people smoking or cigarette butts strewn on the sand as they strolled along the lapping Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday morning. But shortly after being told about a proposed change that would ban smoking cigarettes on Panama City...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
HURRICANE DANIELLE, TROPICAL STORM EARL, AND THIRD SYSTEM ON THE MOVE
TWO SYSTEMS EAST OF FLORIDA…TROPICS GETTING BUSY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, September 4, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle is again a hurricane, Earl remains a tropical storm, and now there is a new tropical wave far east of Florida being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis for declining invite to ‘Before You Vote’ debate
The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history. Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is slamming his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis for declining to participate in an upcoming debate. The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history, and this year’s...
TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS
NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida woman claims $2.3M ‘prize of a lifetime’ from Florida Lottery
A Florida woman won "the prize of a lifetime" playing the $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
floridapolitics.com
New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware
The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
wlrn.org
Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom
At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
TROPICAL WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA: TROPICAL DEPRESSION EXPECTED
One With 80 Percent Chance Of Development… Another Now Showing 30 Percent Chance Of Growth… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com 2PM UPDATE – AUGUST 29, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center shows that one tropical wave east of Florida remains likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
flkeysnews.com
Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Costco. Which grocer sees the most Florida shoppers?
Which supermarket do you think is the busiest in Florida?. Could it be Walmart, where people can buy dinner, clothes and video games, all in the same outing?. Maybe Winn-Dixie is King of the Sunshine State grocers. Or perhaps it’s bargain-centric Aldi. Could it be big-box Costco, with all...
TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW
OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
