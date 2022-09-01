Read full article on original website
Related
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
news9.com
Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special
At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again
EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
Photos: OKC shelter overrun with adorable pups
If you are looking for a new four-legged friend to join your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hoping you will find the pet you're looking for with them.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
Oklahoma City Council Votes To Suspend Relationship With Russian Sister City
The Oklahoma City Council voted to suspend its partnership with a Russian city. This comes after Ukraine asked U.S. mayors to terminate their relationships with Russian sister cities. Oklahoma City (OKC) has been in a partnership with Ulyanovsk, Russia for over 20 years. The city council recently voted to stand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
405magazine.com
10 Norman Restaurants You Need to Try Now
Now that school is back in, football is back on, and that means trips to Norman for games, tailgating and exploring the southernmost edge of the metro. Norman, like many university cities, has some iconic eating and drinking spots, but it also has lesser known options that are absolutely worth your time. Here are 10 Norman Restaurants to Try Now.
KOCO
Edmond father sets up camera after finding footprints outside daughter's room, catches 'Peeping Tom'
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "Peeping Tom" caught on camera looking into an Edmond home. Authorities said an Edmond dad set up an outdoor camera after he found footprints in the dirt outside his teen daughter's bedroom window. The camera captured a man walking up to and looking into a window before walking away.
OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
OCSO: Body and dash camera footage of the officer involved shooting
Newly released body cam shows chase and arrest of suspect accused of shooting two Oklahoma Co. Deputies.
blackchronicle.com
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
Local teacher joins ACLU lawsuit against anti-Critical Race Theory law
A controversial state law is facing a new legal challenge. HB 1775 is known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender. A metro teacher is now also joining in on the lawsuit with the ACLU.
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
guthrienewspage.com
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding
EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
Comments / 0