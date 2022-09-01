ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special

At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again

EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Business
#Sustainable Products#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Modern Frontier#Automobile Alley
405magazine.com

10 Norman Restaurants You Need to Try Now

Now that school is back in, football is back on, and that means trips to Norman for games, tailgating and exploring the southernmost edge of the metro. Norman, like many university cities, has some iconic eating and drinking spots, but it also has lesser known options that are absolutely worth your time. Here are 10 Norman Restaurants to Try Now.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

