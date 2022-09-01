ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

luxury-houses.net

This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering

The Home in Westlake, a spectacular updated villa on the 8th Fairway of Vaquero Club Golf Course with designers interior and spectacular courtyard pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 2214 Cedar Elm Ter, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
WESTLAKE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

4 amazing car wash companies in Frisco

Keeping your car clean doesn't have to be a hassle. Check out these four great car wash companies in Frisco, TX based on google reviews. Eco Car Spa specializes in eco-friendly hand car washes and auto detailing services. They offer their customers several car wash and auto detailing packages. Eco Car Spa packages range from 40 to 400 dollars. Some packages include tire shinning, grime removal, and shampooing car seats.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina business hits: Tender Smokehouse celebrates five years and more

According to numbers provided by the city of Celina, the most new homes by neighborhood reported for the month of July includes Wilson Creek Meadows (19), Lilyana (18), Light Farms (9) and Creeks of Legacy (8). New neighborhoods include Celina Hills and Light Farms Hazel (Phase 4).
CELINA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GRAPEVINE, TX
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville

Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
viatravelers.com

30 Fun & Best Things to do in Dallas, Texas

The home of the Cowboys, the site of JFK’s assassination, and good eats. It’s the 9th largest city in the United States, home to 1.3 million people, and is (arguably) the birthplace of Texas. This city has a lot to offer, including some world-renowned museums, great food, and...
DALLAS, TX

