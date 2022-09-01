Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Related
luxury-houses.net
This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering
The Home in Westlake, a spectacular updated villa on the 8th Fairway of Vaquero Club Golf Course with designers interior and spectacular courtyard pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 2214 Cedar Elm Ter, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
checkoutdfw.com
4 amazing car wash companies in Frisco
Keeping your car clean doesn't have to be a hassle. Check out these four great car wash companies in Frisco, TX based on google reviews. Eco Car Spa specializes in eco-friendly hand car washes and auto detailing services. They offer their customers several car wash and auto detailing packages. Eco Car Spa packages range from 40 to 400 dollars. Some packages include tire shinning, grime removal, and shampooing car seats.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina business hits: Tender Smokehouse celebrates five years and more
According to numbers provided by the city of Celina, the most new homes by neighborhood reported for the month of July includes Wilson Creek Meadows (19), Lilyana (18), Light Farms (9) and Creeks of Legacy (8). New neighborhoods include Celina Hills and Light Farms Hazel (Phase 4).
checkoutdfw.com
5 things to know in McKinney: Oktoberfest returns and where can you park downtown?
In an effort to keep McKinney residents updated on everything happening in the city — from local activities to government services and programs — we’re highlighting five things you most need to know this month. 1. Things to do: Oktoberfest returns to McKinney Sept. 23-25 Step into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday Weekend
Barbecuing at an Allen parkAral Tasher on Unsplash. Labor Day is Monday, September 5. While many businesses are opening their doors with sales and promotions, the City of Allen itself is closing many of its facilities for the day. So before you plan out your long Labor Day weekend, take note of these closures and limited hours:
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine flips over in rollover crash, injuring four firefighters
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured after their fire engine flipped over on its side and was damaged in a crash early Saturday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m., on NW 28th Street near Ellis Avenue, just north of Billy Bob’s. The Fort Worth...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Amphitheater, other improvements coming to McKinney’s Adriatica Village
The amphitheater will have five rows facing the lake and stage. (Courtesy Adriatica Master Association) The Adriatica Master Association, the property owner’s association for Adriatica Village, plans to add an amphitheater and enhance other park facilities with help from a grant from the McKinney Community Development Corp. The amphitheater...
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville
Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
viatravelers.com
30 Fun & Best Things to do in Dallas, Texas
The home of the Cowboys, the site of JFK’s assassination, and good eats. It’s the 9th largest city in the United States, home to 1.3 million people, and is (arguably) the birthplace of Texas. This city has a lot to offer, including some world-renowned museums, great food, and...
fox4news.com
Surgeries stopped at North Dallas medical center after IV bag is possibly tampered with
NORTH DALLAS - Surgicare North Dallas paused operations today after finding an IV bag ‘appeared to have been compromised’, according to Baylor Scott and White. The facility on Coit Road called law enforcement to investigate. In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said it "remains focused on assisting...
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
Comments / 0