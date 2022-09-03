ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew McIntyre had ‘opportunities’ to wrestle in Japan before returning to WWE in 2017

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Drew McIntyre has revealed he had opportunities to wrestle in Japan ahead of “returning home” to WWE in 2017.

The Scotsman spent three years on the independent circuit after being released in 2014 and since making a comeback, has established himself as one of the top stars in sports entertainment.

He faces Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle on Saturday (3 September), WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992.

Speaking to The Independent , McIntyre revealed his WWE return could have worked out rather differently and at one stage, he “saw his next move as Japan”.

“Initially my goal was to get back to WWE but as time passed, I got more opportunities and I got my confidence,” he explained.

“There was such a buzz in the independent world and people were making a good living. I felt fulfilled and I told my wife I didn’t think I’ll be back.

“My impact contract lapsed and I saw my next move as Japan. I spoke to a few people about that and it was made clear there would be a lot of opportunities there.”

McIntyre then explained how his WWE return unfolded, realising on the spot that it was “time to come home.”

“Before I went any further with that one of my mentors - William Regal - gave me a call. We had a little chat and he told me ‘make sure you take a call from Triple H before you make a decision about your future.’

“I took that call and within the first minute I realised ‘wait a minute, it’s time to come home.’”

Drew McIntyre spoke to The Independent ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK’s first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd September. For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash .

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Triple H
Person
William Regal
Person
Drew Mcintyre
#Combat#Castle

The Independent

The Independent

