Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Daily Planet

‘Be prepared. Pay attention’

Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta

DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
DELTA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Hot Spots for Date Night in Montrose Colorado

When I think of all the fun hot date spots in Montrose a few come to mind. The Stonehouse has upscale dining and very personable servers. When I first met Donald the Now owner, he was the lead Bartender 4 years ago. He now owns the Restaurant and is just a great guy. They have weekly specials, and a Specialty Cocktail too, so you can relax after your long workday.
MONTROSE, CO
North West
nbc11news.com

Temperature shift late next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’

FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...
FRUITA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff

Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
CEDAREDGE, CO
KJCT8

State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70. We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

818 Hot Dogs Per Second and Other Unbelievable Labor Day Facts

The Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer as we know it and a welcomed three-day weekend for many workers. Labor Day is the third most popular holiday in America, coming in behind Christmas and Memorial Day. I know it's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving comes in at #4. And, believe this or not, 68% of people in a survey said Labor Day was their favorite holiday. Really? Who are these people? Somehow I don't think they live in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

