Grand Junction Colorado Concerts and Events Happening In September
Summer may be winding down, but the Grand Valley is buzzing in September with concerts and special events. September is one of the busiest months of the year when it comes to concerts and special events in Grand Junction. Don't even think about slowing down. The Big Three and So...
Grand Junction Recognized as a Hidden Gem
The City of Grand Junction's Destination Marketing Organization, Visit Grand Junction, was successful in getting Red Bull to recognize it in their September issue of the Red Bulletin, which was published on August 30, 2022.
Take a Look at This 113-Year-Old Fruita Farmhouse for Sale
This 113-year-old farmhouse that sits on over half an acre was just recently listed in Fruita. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms inside and plenty of storage space outside. The western Colorado house was previously used as a vacation rental and maybe you could too. The farmhouse was built...
LOOK: Awesome CAVU Landing of EA-18G Growler in Grand Junction
Are you ready to view a different perspective for the approach to Grand Junction Regional Airport? Check out footage recorded three days ago from the cockpit of an EA-18G on approach to Grand Junction, Colorado. Slightly Different Perspective of Grand Junction, Colorado. Check out the video, and try to keep...
The Daily Planet
‘Be prepared. Pay attention’
Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
nbc11news.com
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, a wrong way driver nearly collided head-on with a Grand Junction Police car. The driver was traveling near Highway 50 and Unaweep Ave. The officer attempted to stop the driver but failed to do so, causing the officer to pursue the driver until he was able to pin the car to the curb on Ute Ave and 5th Street.
Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta
DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
Hot Spots for Date Night in Montrose Colorado
When I think of all the fun hot date spots in Montrose a few come to mind. The Stonehouse has upscale dining and very personable servers. When I first met Donald the Now owner, he was the lead Bartender 4 years ago. He now owns the Restaurant and is just a great guy. They have weekly specials, and a Specialty Cocktail too, so you can relax after your long workday.
Grand Junction’s New Restaurant On Orchard Mesa Officially Open
Hungry Orchard Mesa residents no longer need to make a run for the border. Grand Junction can now begin to think outside the bun with the Grand Opening of this new restaurant. The Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa officially opened today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The sign isn't even up yet, but people are already flocking to this new food option.
nbc11news.com
Temperature shift late next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
KJCT8
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., a motorcycle stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Bristol Court when he was rear-ended by a car. The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. The accident is under...
KKTV
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...
Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff
Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
KJCT8
State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We first broke the story when the Mesa County Commissioners sent the State Land Board a letter for not taking care of its land off I-70. We’re working for you to bring you a new reaction to how the State Land Board and Mesa County are facing off against each other. The state property off I-70 is surrounded not only by trash but controversy.
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
Grand Junction Confectionery Takes Deliciousness National On QVC
The video above aired yesterday on national television. Were you aware this incredibly popular Grand Junction, Colorado business is frequently featured nationally on QVC?. Yesterday, August 31, 2022, the following image went out on Enstrom Candies' official Facebook page:. It's no secret I've spent a significant percentage of my life...
Top 7 Reasons To Visit This Art & Events Center in Cedaredge Colorado
Your next Western Colorado road trip is only 65 miles out of Grand Junction. Check out the amazing events coming to the Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge. This awesome venue offers live concerts, art classes, Yoga, Qi Gong, dances, dance lessons, a Gallery, theatre performances, and more. If nothing else, you'll love the drive getting there.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Body of missing Battlement Mesa man found less than two miles away from where he resided, coroner confirmed on Thursday
The body of a missing Battlement Mesa man last seen walking away from a local gas station nearly three weeks ago was discovered less than two miles away from where he resided, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday morning. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was a resident at...
818 Hot Dogs Per Second and Other Unbelievable Labor Day Facts
The Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer as we know it and a welcomed three-day weekend for many workers. Labor Day is the third most popular holiday in America, coming in behind Christmas and Memorial Day. I know it's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving comes in at #4. And, believe this or not, 68% of people in a survey said Labor Day was their favorite holiday. Really? Who are these people? Somehow I don't think they live in Grand Junction.
nbc11news.com
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
