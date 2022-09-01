Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL ON PROPOSED CHANGE OF ORDINANCE 842 BY AMENDING SECTION 17.03.01 OF THE MILBANK MUNICIPAL CODE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to SDCL 11-4 that on the 12th day of September 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Offices in the City of Milbank, South Dakota, is the time and place when and where all persons interested therein may appear and be heard before the City Planning and Zoning Commission concerning the proposed changes to the Zoning Ordinances of the City of Milbank. The Planning and Zoning Commission will submit to the City Council their recommendation as to whether or not the following ordinance should be passed by the City Council. If recommended for approval the City Council will then have the first reading of the proposed ordinance change at 7:00 p.m. on September 12, 2022.
LaBolt Town Council Proceedings • August 1, 2022
LaBolt Town Council Proceedings • August 1, 2022. The LaBolt Town Council met August 1, 2022 at the LaBolt Hall. Present were Jon Wold, Kenneth Wold, Larry Erp and Barb Ellingson. The meeting was called to order at 8 p.m. The following bills were approved for payment from the...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT ON A PROPOSED VARIANCE. Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on September 12, 2022 at 6 p.m., in the City Offices, 1001 E 4th Avenue, Milbank, SD 57252 to consider in full or in part the following proposed variance requested by JanMark LLC.
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
