Notice is hereby given pursuant to SDCL 11-4 that on the 12th day of September 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Offices in the City of Milbank, South Dakota, is the time and place when and where all persons interested therein may appear and be heard before the City Planning and Zoning Commission concerning the proposed changes to the Zoning Ordinances of the City of Milbank. The Planning and Zoning Commission will submit to the City Council their recommendation as to whether or not the following ordinance should be passed by the City Council. If recommended for approval the City Council will then have the first reading of the proposed ordinance change at 7:00 p.m. on September 12, 2022.

MILBANK, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO