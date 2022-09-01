ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Travel Maven

Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois

Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church throws festival on the West Side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The West Side of Rockford used to packed with thousands going to the waterfront on Labor Day weekend, but that ended 10 years ago. However, a West Side church is now trying to bring some of that fun back with an event called “Park Fest.” “People are coming out today because […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Labor Day Weekend to be quiet, with one exception

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September’s gotten off to a rather delightful start in the weather department, with each of the month’s first two days recording temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The warmth isn’t to go anywhere as we enter our Labor Day Weekend, and it’s quite...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
100fmrockford.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
US 104.9

Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl

For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new slot parlor opened Thursdays in Loves Park and the owner wants visitors to know it’s a cut above the rest. Top Dollar Slots Owner Frank Laudicina celebrated the new store with a ribbon cutting at 2189 Windsor Road in Loves Park. Laudicina...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
1520 The Ticket

Does This Odd Illinois Dome Home For Sale Prove That Aliens Live Among Us?

This is a definite 'must-see' property in the town of Somonauk, Illinois. As of the 2020 census, the human population was 1,786, but I want to know who lived here. If you've ever wanted to own a home that was truly out of this world, this is your American dream. Pack your bags, you're moving into a flying saucer in a tiny little northern Illinois town. Doesn't that sound just like where an alien family might try to hide?
SOMONAUK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

New food truck opens in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Bubble Hive welcomed a new food truck to it’s restaurant. Little Nick’s Barbecue officially opened its doors on Wednesday. The venue is located at 7100 North Alpine Rd. in Loves Park. The food truck is the first of its kind by taking...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX 2

Police find over 20 wild animals alive and dead in Illinois home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Police found over 20 wild animals alive and dead inside an Illinois home where a child was living. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the Illinois Conservation Police were investigating this situation for a year before they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a DeKalb County home in the 1000 block […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

