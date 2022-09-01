Read full article on original website
40 Artists Who Defined Rock Music in 1982
Steve Perry was still with Journey in 1982, Metallica had just debuted and the Doobie Brothers went on a farewell tour that wouldn't be their last. Popular songs would soon be dripping with synthesizers and reverb, and some of that had already begun seeping in. By and large, however, rock artists continued to enjoy success in 1982 with full drum kits and timeless guitar solos.
40 Years Ago: R.E.M. Makes a Mysterious Debut With ‘Chronic Town’
R.E.M.'s debut EP, Chronic Town, landed in stores on Aug. 24, 1982. It's safe to say music was never the same, although such historic hyperbole felt very far away upon the release of the five-song record. That's because Chronic Town feels beamed in from another planet — a planet shrouded...
How the Fixx Connected ‘Universal Truths’ With New Album
The Fixx's Shuttered Room was a slow burn to success. The 1982 album included songs like “Stand or Fall” and “Red Skies,” which are now fan favorites and staples of the band’s live set. But MCA Records, the group’s label at the time, didn’t quite know what to make of their latest signing.
Muse, ‘Will of the People': Album Review
There's nothing subtle about Muse. There never has been. And that's always been part of their appeal, as well as one of the reasons their detractors have stayed away from their music going on a quarter century now. Like Queen, a band Muse has been frequently compared to throughout their career, the Matt Bellamy-led group takes a sledgehammer approach to arena-sized theatrical rock. They've never met a kitchen sink they didn't want to introduce to their songs.
How Blondie Thrived By Making ‘Mistakes in Public’
Drummer Clem Burke says Blondie was so successful because they matured in a judgment-free workshop environment at CBGBs. The New York club became iconic for its nurturing of a wide range of groups who later found success, including the Ramones, Patti Smith, Talking Heads and Television. But Burke argues that the reality of the scene has been misunderstood.
55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP
For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
Joe Elliott Saw Career ‘Flashing Before My Eyes’ in 1993
Joe Elliott said he saw his “career flashing before my eyes” just before Def Leppard played a homecoming show during the grunge era. Despite the challenges of the period, the English band had been together for 15 years when they performed a stadium show in Sheffield in 1993. In a recent interview with Goldmine, the singer said it was the moment he began to give up worrying about longevity. “I stopped saying, ‘No, don’t be so silly,’ about 1993,” Elliott said.
Justin Hawkins Explains ‘Back in Black’ Moment at Taylor Hawkins Show
One of the many stand-out moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday (Sep. 3) was Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich’s guest spot. But it also featured one of the most questioned moments of the night when Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins appeared on stage. It seemed...
Robert Plant Told Alison Krauss of Song That ‘Embarrassed’ Him
Robert Plant said he once told Alison Krauss that he felt “embarrassed” about Led Zeppelin's song “The Battle of Evermore,” and she offered him a different perspective on it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he laughed about having involved “one or two too many,...
50 Years Ago: America Sparks the Kinks’ ‘Everybody’s in Show-Biz’
After the Kinks tapped into American music on 1971's Muswell Hillbillies, they continued to take inspiration from across the pond on its 11th album, Everybody's in Show-Biz. The LP was a direct product of the group being on the road and, specifically, allowed to tour in the U.S. again after being banned by the American Federation of Musicians during the mid '60s. An initial fall 1969 return had been problematic, with many shows canceled, but subsequent U.S. treks were more successful and inspired Ray Davies' sharp eye and keen wit.
Bret Michaels on the End of Glam Metal: ‘I Blame Nobody’
Even though grunge is regarded as the music that brought glam metal’s popularity to an end, Poison's Bret Michaels doesn’t hold a grudge toward any of the genre’s artists. "Grunge was great," the singer declared during a recent interview with AZ Central. "We used Nirvana's director, Sam...
When Golden Earring Returned to US Chart With ‘Twilight Zone’
Golden Earring were still stars in their native Netherlands in 1982, as each of their 15 albums furthered an unbreakable streak of strong sales. But the band had become old news everywhere else: By this point, their international hit "Radar Love" was almost a decade in the rear-view, and they hadn’t cracked the Billboard 200 since their measly showing — No. 182 — for 1977’s Mad Love.
R.E.M.’s Anger Comes Into Focus on ‘Welcome to the Occupation’
“Listen to me.” There’s a moment at the end of “Welcome to the Occupation,” where Michael Stipe repeats this phrase over and over, sounding more pained and exasperated with every reiteration. Is he singing in place of the occupied, pleading with the world to recognize their plight? Or is he playing the role of occupier, imploring those beneath him to follow orders? Or is he just himself, politically conscious R.E.M. frontman, attempting to draw attention to injustice? “Listen to me.”
David Bowie Rarities Highlight ‘Moonage Daydream’ Companion Album
A companion album for the upcoming film Moonage Daydream will feature a collection of rarities and unreleased material from throughout David Bowie’s career. The album will be available on digital streaming services starting on Sept. 16, the same day the film hits theaters. A 2-CD version will follow in November, with a vinyl edition due in 2023.
Ray Wilson Looks Back on Whirlwind Run Fronting Genesis
Ray Wilson opened up about the highs and lows of his brief tenure fronting Genesis, saying the experience was "like being taken to the top of Mount Everest and thrown off." Wilson joined the veteran prog-pop band in 1996, becoming their third lead singer — following Phil Collins, who quit in March of that year, and Peter Gabriel, who left in 1975. Wilson — who caught the group’s attention as a member of Scottish post-grunge act Stiltskin — took part in the final Genesis album, 1997's Calling All Stations, and their subsequent European tour.
When Four Teenage Girls Surprised the Beatles in a Helicopter
Dedicated fans will go to great lengths to meet their favorite rock stars, staking out hotels, restaurants and backstage doorways to catch a glimpse. A group of teenage girls took things even further on Aug. 25, 1965, when they rented a helicopter to get close to the Beatles. The band...
Robert Fripp’s Tip for Breaking Up a Band
King Crimson stalwart Robert Fripp looked back on the challenges of songwriting with other musicians, and picked out an easy way to break up a lineup. “With Crimson [songwriting] was an open form of engagement, which has always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding,” Fripp explained in a new interview with Guitar World. “If you would like a band to break up, have writing rehearsals. What you do when you hit that problem is you get on the road. Then you introduce an audience into the situation, music comes to life and you’ll keep going.”
How R.E.M.’s ‘Document’ Dragged College Rock Into the Mainstream
It’s the first week of December 1987, and R.E.M. has just finished a tour of Europe and North America, playing to the largest crowds of the group’s career so far. They are on the cover of Rolling Stone, underscored with the declaration “America’s Best Rock 'n' Roll Band.” Their latest album, Document, is fast approaching platinum sales in the U.S. And they have a Top 10 hit.
How Toto’s David Paich Returned to Making Music
For the bulk of his career, Toto’s David Paich has been playing on other people’s records, stacking up credits on around 2,000 albums – though he jokingly admitted recently that this figure might not be precise. Regardless of the total, Paich's sessions work has snared six Grammy...
Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Remixed Box Set on the Way
The Beatles' classic album Revolver will be the next of the band’s albums to be remixed and released as a boxed set. According to Variety, “Apple Corps and Universal Music have confirmed that a deluxe celebration of the 1966 release — which, like the Beatle boxes that have preceded it, will include a Giles Martin remix — is in the pipeline for this fall.”
