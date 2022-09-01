Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!Dianna CarneySomerville, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch For MetroWest With Forecast of 3 to 7 inches of Rain Monday & Tuesday
NORTON – The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a flood watch through Tuesday, September 6 for most of Middlesex County, including MetroWest and Framingham. The flooding will be caused by excessive rainfall is possible. The heavy rains should help with the excessive drought the region is in...
First Parish of Framingham Retires Pies on the Common Fundraiser
FRAMINGHAM – First Parish in Framingham has decided to retire its autumn fundraiser after 30 years. There will be no more Pies on the Common in October in Framingham,. The church, along the Framingham Centre Common, said the fundraiser raised more than $250,000 over 30 years. More than 14,000...
City of Framingham To Hold Remembrance Ceremony on September 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a September 11 remembrance ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Cushing Memorial Park. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Living Memorial (near the gazebo). If it rains, the ceremony will be held inside the Cushing Memorial Chapel.
Lee Chester Garron , 83, Natick Police Officer, EEO Officer City of New Bedford, VP at DEC
FRAMINGHAM – Lee Chester Garron of Framingham, better known as Chet, but also known as pops, grandpops, and coach, passed away at age 83 on August 23, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1938, in Marks, Mississippi and was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. He and his family moved from MS to Argo, IL where he spent most of his youth and teenage years. Chet then moved to Boston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick-Based Pillar Biosciences to Participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Everett
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. NATICK – Pillar Biosciences, a Natick-based company which develops and distributes next-generation sequencing (NGS) products and technologies to localize testing and reduce time to treatment initiation and overall testing costs, today announced that Randy Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer, and Vincent Ricci, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett on September 7-9, 2022.
A. John Castoldi, 76, Owner A.J. Castoldi Company
FRAMINGHAM – A. John Castoldi, 76, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday, September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Brighton the son of the late Albert J. & Dora (Bilton) Castoldi, and the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (Kwedor) Castoldi. John was raised and educated in...
3 Natick Residents Graduate from The University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
What’s Open & Closed on Labor Day 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Today, September 5, 2021 is Labor Day. The federal holiday falls on the first Monday in September. The day honors honor and recognizes the American labor movement and the workers who developed this country. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Natick Students Make Dean’s List at Tufts University
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse
NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
4 Natick Students on Emerson College’s Spring Dean’s List
BOSTON – Four Natick students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Danielle Cohen is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a...
3 Western New England Students on Spring Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recently named over 730 students to the Spring Semester 2022 Dean’s List. Jacqueline Forman of Marlborough, is working toward a BS in Criminal Justice. Matthew Chagnon of Natick, is working toward a BS in Health Sciences. Drew Nelson of Ashland, is working...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
James Robertson, 63, Attorney
HOLLISTON – James “Jim” Robertson, Esq., of Holliston, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022 in Rhode Island at age 63. His great sense of humor and easygoing nature will be sorely missed. Jim was born and raised in New Providence, NJ, one of five children born...
4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
Trio of Framingham Students on Emerson College’s Dean List
BOSTON – Three Framingham students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Hannah Bossange is majoring in Theatre and Performance and is a...
Greenberg Earns Degree at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
MassDOT: Overnight Ramp Closures For Bridge Repairs at Route 290 & 495; Route 85 Connector Will Close Too
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the on-ramp from I-290 eastbound to I-495 northbound and the Route 85 Connector will be closed nightly on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7 beginning at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. following morning.
Home of the Week: 4-Bedroom Framingham Ranch Home Priced at $749,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 4-bedroom Framingham home with waterfront view. Built in 1957, the North Framingham home has 3,150 square feet of living space and sits on a 0.8 acre lot. On the market for just 4 days, the Framingham...
Gov. Baker & AG Healey Announce Shapiro as Massachusetts Inspector General
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Auditor Suzanne Bump Friday, September 2, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Shapiro to serve as the next Inspector General. Shapiro is an attorney who currently serves as the Commonwealth’s First Deputy Comptroller and previously worked for the Middlesex...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0