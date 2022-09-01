Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
MicroStrategy is working on enterprise applications of Lightning, says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor has revealed that MicroStrategy is working on enterprise applications of Lightning. Michael Saylor, the chairman of MicroStrategy, has revealed that the software company is enterprise applications of Lightning. He revealed this while speaking to an audience at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga, Latvia, over the weekend. Saylor...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
coinjournal.net
Pi Network, the most approachable crypto, introduces cross-chain bridge
A New Zealand team of developers recently introduced the Pi Network community to a brand-new concept, the blockchain bridge. The project is called PiBridge and targets developing a linking gateway between Pi and other networks, beginning with Binance Smart Chain, one of the most popular ones. The bridge will launch sometime in September according to a press release.
Comments / 0