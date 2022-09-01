ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Powerboat race draws international crowd to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second-annual P1 St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and brought 60 race teams to the Bay Area from around the world, including Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, and Italy. The powerboats range from about 30 feet to 50 feet long, and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner

A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
Becca C

5 Things to Do in Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is a world-renowned beach destination, and for good reason! With its powdery white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and endless sunshine, it’s easy to see why people flock here.
CLEARWATER, FL
#Thunderstorms
wild941.com

Labor BBQ Spots In Tampa

Closing out the summer in the best way by eating good food. Tampa has some gems of good BBQ spots you might want to check out. No need to cookout when you can link up with one of these hot spots. Plus this can be a new dinner spot for you and your family anytime of the year.
TAMPA, FL
usatales.com

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida and 6 Stunning Florida Beaches

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida will leave you astounded with its stunning beauty and can be called one of the most attractive beaches near Florida. If you are looking for sun, sand, and surf to spend your holidays, pack your bags and visit Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida. Sandy beaches always bring the images of golden sand, and imagine visiting a beach where the sand can be pink, black, or white.
FLORIDA STATE
luxuryrealestate.com

1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some of the fastest boats from around the world are in St. Petersburg this weekend for the P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix. The Powerboat Grand Prix is back in St. Petersburg for the second time and is expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city and surrounding communities, according to Director Cole McGowan.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
POLK COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall

It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Tampa, Florida

It’s pretty much always sunny in Tampa. And in that warmth, the city prospers. The early cigar industry brought together Cuban, Italian, and Spanish communities and cuisines. Over time, Tampeños have folded in Colombian, Puerto Rican, and Vietnamese influences. The food culture here blends these diverse influences, creating a restaurant scene that celebrates both classic establishments, as well as exciting newcomers.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering

DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
DUNEDIN, FL

