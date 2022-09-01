Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
Danielle weakens back into tropical storm, could strengthen back into hurricane
Hurricane Danielle has weakened, turning back into a tropical storm while it stays almost stationary in the Atlantic Ocean.
Danielle strengthens into 1st hurricane of the Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a category one hurricane — becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
fox13news.com
Powerboat race draws international crowd to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second-annual P1 St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and brought 60 race teams to the Bay Area from around the world, including Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, and Italy. The powerboats range from about 30 feet to 50 feet long, and...
Bay News 9
Pinellas County beachgoers looking forward to SunRunner
A day at the beach started early for Josh Gorsuch and his family. “We got there, like at at 9:00, so we missed a lot of craziness, he said. That craziness is the traffic. Cars backed up on all paths leading to the beaches. But Pinellas County transportation officials say help is on the way when the SunRunner takes to the road, shuttling people out of to the beach on 1st Avenue North and bringing them back on 1st Avenue South. PTSA CEO Brad Miller believes the SunRunner will serve a lot of people for different reasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
Bay News 9
'Demand is off the chart' Tampa and St. Pete among top Labor Day Airbnb destinations
RUSKIN, Fla. -- According to Airbnb, Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the top ten trending cities in the country for Labor Day destinations based on most nights booked. Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the top ten Labor Day destinations in the country, according to Airbnb. An Airbnb operator...
5 Things to Do in Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Beach is a world-renowned beach destination, and for good reason! With its powdery white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and endless sunshine, it’s easy to see why people flock here.
727area.com
5 Best Places to Enjoy BBQ in St Petersburg & Clearwater This Labor Day Weekend
Every American wants to celebrate Labor Day weekend with delicious food, pleasant vibes, and a relaxing atmosphere. Wouldn’t smoked brisket, pork ribs, and smoked meats be the perfect weekend companion? After all, don't we all love tearing through soft meats with our favorite beer at hand as we catch up with friends and family?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wild941.com
Labor BBQ Spots In Tampa
Closing out the summer in the best way by eating good food. Tampa has some gems of good BBQ spots you might want to check out. No need to cookout when you can link up with one of these hot spots. Plus this can be a new dinner spot for you and your family anytime of the year.
usatales.com
Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida and 6 Stunning Florida Beaches
Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida will leave you astounded with its stunning beauty and can be called one of the most attractive beaches near Florida. If you are looking for sun, sand, and surf to spend your holidays, pack your bags and visit Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida. Sandy beaches always bring the images of golden sand, and imagine visiting a beach where the sand can be pink, black, or white.
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
luxuryrealestate.com
1000 N SHORE DRIVE NE
Whispering Waters Condominium provides the best in downtown St Petersburg living. The beautifully landscaped and. well-maintained complex consists of just over 3 acres of land with a total of 8 buildings and approximately 65 condos. The location is. just 5 blocks north of the historic Vinoy Renaissance St Petersburg Resort...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
995qyk.com
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe
Will COVID 19 Return This Fall? Of Course Not. But, Maybe. You, me, and everyone we know has had enough of this “Rona” thing, right? Reality is, all we can do is all we can do. Hoping we have a good handle on Covid 19 and Variants, but only time will tell. Source TBT.
Bay News 9
Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some of the fastest boats from around the world are in St. Petersburg this weekend for the P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix. The Powerboat Grand Prix is back in St. Petersburg for the second time and is expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city and surrounding communities, according to Director Cole McGowan.
Bay News 9
I-4 wildlife underpass to connect divided conservation land
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A wildlife underpass crossing along I-4 in Polk County is part of the state’s efforts to reconnect wildlife habitats divided by roadways. Wildlife underpass crossing being constructed on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Tens of thousands of cars cross I-4 daily, making it hard...
cltampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall
It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
fox13news.com
Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Tampa, Florida
It’s pretty much always sunny in Tampa. And in that warmth, the city prospers. The early cigar industry brought together Cuban, Italian, and Spanish communities and cuisines. Over time, Tampeños have folded in Colombian, Puerto Rican, and Vietnamese influences. The food culture here blends these diverse influences, creating a restaurant scene that celebrates both classic establishments, as well as exciting newcomers.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering
DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
Comments / 0