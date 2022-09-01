ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hugo Lloris backs Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min to end his goal drought after five games without netting

By Tom Barclay
 4 days ago
HUGO LLORIS has backed Son Heung-min to end his goal drought.

Son shared last season’s Premier League golden boot with Liverpool’s Mo Salah after netting 23 times.

Thilo Kehrer put into his own net just before Son Heung-min could get there

But he is yet to get off the mark in five matches this term, blanking once again in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Yet Tottenham skipper Lloris feels it will only be a matter of time before the South Korean star will come good.

The Frenchman, 35, said: “He's still looking for his first goal, he's an offensive player.

“They need the confidence and the confidence they get only by scoring goals.

“We cannot forget the work he has done. He's completely involved.

“Without the ball he's making a lot of runs to help the defence and offensively it's going to come for sure because he's a top player with a top mentality.”

World Cup winner Lloris celebrated ten years since signing for Spurs on Wednesday.

But he was in no mood to talk about the milestone after the game as he was frustrated by Tottenham letting three points slip through their grasp.

Spurs went 1-0 up through Thilo Kehrer’s own goal, but were pegged back by a thumping finish from Tomas Soucek on 55 minutes.

Soucek’s strike ended a move that began with a poorly-defended throw-in, sparked by Lloris firing a clearance straight out of play.

The hosts almost won it at the death but Jarrod Bowen hooked just wide.

Drawing kept up the unbeaten start to the season for Spurs, even if they have not hit top gear in performances just yet.

Lloris added: “There is a mix of feelings after that game.

“If we look on the positive side, we're still unbeaten.

“We come to West Ham, a difficult place to deal with, a place we lost in the last two seasons.

“And then when you look at the game, the way we conceded is frustrating.

“From the throw-in, we had to switch on quicker, the first ten minutes of the second half the tempo was a bit strange.

“And we know that if we want to do better than the last few seasons it's all about details, to keep the focus very high.

“We want to win every game but we cannot control everything and we need to get what we deserve today and carry on our job.

“We cannot forget also that they had one or two chances to score. If we lose this game, it makes things very bad so let's continue this positive run.”

