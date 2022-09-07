ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School buses and students are on the road! These 5 tips for drivers help protect children

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
 3 days ago

School buses are on the road, and children are near roads, and keeping them safe should always be top-of-mind.

School buses are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries, and in every state, stop-arm laws exist to protect children from other motorists, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration .

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-School Resources

MORE: Need to brush up on pedestrian safety? Here are tips .

MORE: Is your child taking the school bus? Here are tips to keep them safe .

These safety tips for drivers will help protect children:

1. Yellow lights

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down, don’t speed up, because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.

2. Red lights

Red flashing lights mean stop, and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus, because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.

3. Watch for children

Watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times.

4. Be alert

Be alert as you back out of a driveway, leave a garage, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop. Watch out for children walking or bicycling to school. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

MORE: Tips for children walking or bicycling to school

5. Slow down

Slow down, and watch for children walking or bicycling in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in your neighborhood.

