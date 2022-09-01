Read full article on original website
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to...
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company markets, sales and distributes building materials, industrial and agricultural chemical products, liquor products, consumer goods, engineering and the operates retail, shipping, insurance and travel agencies. The Company operates through three segments. Trading and Distribution segment includes marketing, sales and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods, building materials and engineering products, and industrial and agriculture chemical products. Retailing segment includes retailing of consumer products, under the brands Komonoya in Malaysia and Famous Amos in Singapore. Shipping and Others segment is engaged in shipping agency, insurance agency, travel agency and investment in marketable securities. The Company’s subsidiaries include J. Whyte (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Marca Privada Sdn. Bhd., Harrisons Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd., Watts Harrisons Sdn. Bhd. and other.
There are not many listed companies that are operating in the defense sector in India, all thanks to the government’s strong entry barriers. Investors in the defense sector have some decent choices with Bharat Dynamics (NS: BARA ), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ), Data Patterns (NS: DATP ), etc. most of which have done decently well in the last few months.
Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities hire services to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company’s fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles. It has a fleet of 514 trailers and vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bridgend, the United Kingdom.
Ethereum’s developers have spent several years working to transition the network from the Proof of Work (PoW) model to Proof of Stake (PoS). The wait for the transition looks to finally be over, with the “Merge” event expected to begin tomorrow, September 6th. Ethereum Nears Merge Genesis.
In Friday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up 2.25%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 3.65%, the Financial 15 went up by 1.53%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.72% and lastly the South African Listed Property index was up by 0.24%. The Rand traded at R17.31 against the Dollar , R19.92 against the Pound , and R17.24 against the Euro . In Friday's trading session, investors had a delayed response to Motus' (JO: MTHJ ) annual results which were reported on the 31st of August 2022, where the share price surged approximately 10% during intraday trading. After trading hours, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) announced the acquisition of 180'000 ordinary shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ). In the morning, Renegen announced that their Virginia Gas Project is now operational, and the company will now focus on ramping-up operations over the coming months to full Phase 1 capacity which will play a key role in reducing the country's carbon footprint by substituting diesel in trucks and for commercial users. Bidvest (JO: BVTJ ) reported its annual financial report. Group revenue has increased by 13% and a dividend of R7.44 was declared.
The Central Energy Fund has announced decreases across the board on the prices of fuel, gas and paraffin from Wednesday, paving the way for some relief for consumers. This marks the second consecutive month of decreases following increases experienced this year. The price adjustments per litre are as follows:. A...
Haga SA Industria e Comercio is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the manufacture of iron and metal articles. The Company is engaged in the production, sale and export of locks, keys, hinges and padlocks for construction sector, as well as for marine, industrial and furniture industries. Haga sells its products under the brand name Haga. The Company’s products are organizes in various lines, such as Design, Inox, Futura, Classic, Standard and Colonial, among others. The Company has its industrial facilities in the city of Nova Friburgo, which is located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. As of December 31, 2011, its subsidiary was Fullmetal Industria e Comercio SA. On March 19, 2012, the Company's bakrupcy process was ended and all the liabilities were declared extinguished.
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
The cryptocurrency industry has come a long way since the advent of Bitcoin in 2009, attracting both individual and institutional investors. Notably, there is a growing appeal for digital assets as an investment instrument. At the center of the crypto industry’s growth are several smaller niche markets, each offering a...
More inflation means more unionization. More unionization likely makes inflation stickier. Unemployment is likely to continue to rise; lower stonks ahead. Today is Labor Day in the United States when we celebrate the American worker. Yes, the American worker who now mostly works at home and complains because Zoom is too tiring. Although, I guess if I am being fair, it’s really about the workers who really did build the cities, the bridges, the skyscrapers, the roads. Many of whom, Way Back When, were members of unions.
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
PT Nusa Palapa Gemilang Tbk produces and sells granule NPK fertilizers and granule micro fertilizers in Indonesia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sidoarjo, Indonesia.
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
We are facing a great number of headwinds. Someone we follow had a commentary that said “wake me up after September.” I will cover some of the upcoming challenges we may be facing. What Happened To The Summer Rally?. We had been enjoying a powerful and long overdue...
