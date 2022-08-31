Lifeist Wellness Inc.’s NXTTF LFST M Canadian cannabis business unit compromised of CannMart Inc. and CannMart Labs Inc., has launched a new product category: Shatter. The first new product in the new category, in-house branded Roilty Wedding Shatter, has shipped to retailers in Saskatchewan and is a key part of CannMart’s focus on higher margin revenue streams with the goal to improve profitability.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO